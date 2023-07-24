Dems trash Republicans for their 'brazen disregard' of FBI safety warnings

If you'll remember, FBI Director Christopher Wray objected to the release of that FBI Form FD-1023 supposedly providing proof of President Joe Biden's bribery scheme because it would put the FBI's confidential source in danger. Wray refused to hand it over to the House Oversight Committee, but he did allow members of Congress to view a redacted version of it in a secure facility. The form's out now, and the Republicans on the committee are being slammed by Democrats for their "brazen disregard" for the safety of that confidential FBI source. Why would Hillary Clinton want him killed?

NEW: Democrats are railing Republicans for their "brazen disregard" of FBI safety warnings on releasing unverified Biden bribery intel.



Follows our reporting last week that law enforcement gave multiple warnings not to release the info.https://t.co/b3dhIpEupR — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) July 24, 2023

"Law enforcement."

Fascinating tactic from democrats here: the FBI source who alleged Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme could be killed because republicans want to know if Biden was part of a criminal bribery scheme. https://t.co/ISALuBIc5S — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 24, 2023

Are these the same folks who told us the laptop was Russian disinformation? — heather dudman (@HeatherDudman) July 24, 2023

Oh for God's sake... as if the Dems have a shred of credibility on leaking BS, releasing selectively, and blaming Russia for now known lies and scandals. Guess what... the FBI has destroyed their own credibility. The only making dangerous is exposing their collusion with Dems. — Rational Revolutionary (@RadResRevo) July 24, 2023

Democrats are concerned that democrats will physically harm sources who make allegations against democrats — 🅱️ONK (@MetabonkNFT) July 24, 2023

Dems: "...the form provides no new or additional support for their corruption allegations against the President or Hunter Biden.”



Me: Is that an accurate statement? — Tony Bell https://spoutible.com/Tony_Bell (@awb20774) July 24, 2023

Why are they so worried about the FBI source if he's been making up outrageous lies about Joe Biden being involved in a bribery scheme? They didn't show any respect to the IRS whistleblowers who came forward.

Is this a confession or a warning? — Spike Proteam 🐭☀️ (@SpikeProtien) July 24, 2023

"No new or additional support" for their unverified intel. Suddenly "unverified intel" is a bad thing (looking at you, Steele dossier). All we have is the FBI source, two IRS whistleblowers, Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's laptop with its emails and WhatsApp messages … practically nothing.

