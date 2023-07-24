Dems trash Republicans for their 'brazen disregard' of FBI safety warnings

Congress votes down ban on Biden sending cluster bombs to Ukraine
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 24, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

If you'll remember, FBI Director Christopher Wray objected to the release of that FBI Form FD-1023 supposedly providing proof of President Joe Biden's bribery scheme because it would put the FBI's confidential source in danger. Wray refused to hand it over to the House Oversight Committee, but he did allow members of Congress to view a redacted version of it in a secure facility. The form's out now, and the Republicans on the committee are being slammed by Democrats for their "brazen disregard" for the safety of that confidential FBI source. Why would Hillary Clinton want him killed?

"Law enforcement."

Why are they so worried about the FBI source if he's been making up outrageous lies about Joe Biden being involved in a bribery scheme? They didn't show any respect to the IRS whistleblowers who came forward.

"No new or additional support" for their unverified intel. Suddenly "unverified intel" is a bad thing (looking at you, Steele dossier). All we have is the FBI source, two IRS whistleblowers, Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's laptop with its emails and WhatsApp messages … practically nothing.

