Preschool teacher gives a puppet show for Non-Binary Awareness Week

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 13, 2023
Twitter

OK, here's the thing. Boston Children's Hospital had a psychologist claim that children know they're transgender "as early as, seemingly, from the womb." "Experts" have said that even toddlers can express signs of transgenderism; they might refuse to cut their hair or play with certain toys or even come right out and say, "I'm a girl."

But we've also been assured that gender is a social construct. The reason boys wear blue and play with toy cars instead of dolls is because that's how they're conditioned by society.

So which is it? If a female child plays with toy cars, is it because the "male brain" is instinctively drawn to them?

Here's a preschool teacher letting kids know that they might not feel like a boy or a girl in their heart … in that case, they're non-binary. Here are some tips on how to respond when someone uses the wrong pronouns when you prefer they/them:

We're reminded of all the tweets we saw supporting teachers saying that they're the experts and they all have Master's degrees and so we should defer to them and not interfere with "parental rights."

***

