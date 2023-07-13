Preschool teacher gives a puppet show for Non-Binary Awareness Week

OK, here's the thing. Boston Children's Hospital had a psychologist claim that children know they're transgender "as early as, seemingly, from the womb." "Experts" have said that even toddlers can express signs of transgenderism; they might refuse to cut their hair or play with certain toys or even come right out and say, "I'm a girl."

But we've also been assured that gender is a social construct. The reason boys wear blue and play with toy cars instead of dolls is because that's how they're conditioned by society.

So which is it? If a female child plays with toy cars, is it because the "male brain" is instinctively drawn to them?

Here's a preschool teacher letting kids know that they might not feel like a boy or a girl in their heart … in that case, they're non-binary. Here are some tips on how to respond when someone uses the wrong pronouns when you prefer they/them:

This is a preschool teacher in @TeachersCollege’s Early Childhood Center: pic.twitter.com/JIUiMKUmvn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2023

If she can find someone that will pay her to be an activist who promotes that weird nonsense, good for her, but it doesn't belong in a public school — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 13, 2023

My child would out of there so fast. — fxrs1955 (@fxrs1955) July 13, 2023

When is Ventriloquists Aren’t Supposed to Move Their Lips Awareness Week? — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) July 13, 2023

*mental illness awareness week — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 13, 2023

JFC, these peoples’ need for the validation of others knows no limit. It’s just bizarre. — Scott Sanders (@ScottSa20301286) July 13, 2023

Love how even the puppet has purple hair 😂 — Kyle Murphy (@MURPH_OFFICIAL) July 13, 2023

We need to be more careful about who we allow to teach kids — Cleopatra (@Cleoyourlatina) July 13, 2023

How would they know how they feel on the inside if they don’t know who they are on the inside — Kristopher Carver (@Revrackris) July 13, 2023

Nonbinary does not exist.



Forcing people to address a single person as they/them is an attack on the English language.



Kids don't go to school to be seen or loved, they go to school to be educated. — Fisher (@ryanfisher122) July 13, 2023

But how would you know if you “feel” like a guy if you aren’t actually a guy? Or vice-versa. This has never made sense to me — Bojji (@BitcoinBojji) July 13, 2023

Some get into teaching for the performance. An audience of students who risk getting a bad grade if they don't validate the performer. Used to have to wait for college to see this narcissism, but now its trickled down to elementary schools. — Super Dad Jr (@SuperDadJr) July 13, 2023

If I had to grade her…



She gets an F- as a ventriloquist

She gets an A+ as a groomer — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) July 13, 2023

We're reminded of all the tweets we saw supporting teachers saying that they're the experts and they all have Master's degrees and so we should defer to them and not interfere with "parental rights."

