Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor shares email from 'concerned citizen' after switching parties

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, George State Rep. Mesha Mainor announced that she was switching her party affiliation to Republican after her Democratic colleagues "crucified her" for supporting school choice. The teachers' unions donate a lot of money to the Democrats to make sure the teachers' unions keep their jobs at public schools.

It's only been a day, but Mainor tweeted an email from a "concerned citizen" who was displeased with her defection to the "Rethuglicans."

Sorry you feel that way pic.twitter.com/KD7MSHkxE6 — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 12, 2023





Welcome to the conservative side, where we do NOT talk this type of trash to a woman who FREELY changed your mind! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 12, 2023

Welcome to the club 🍻 — Ocean Dweller (@soaringwaters) July 12, 2023

That’s the Left, all day everyday—vicious, hateful, intolerant, and illogical.



What a powerful force of chaos and destruction.#WalkAway from hate.#WalkAway from the Left. — 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍⚔️𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 (@JohnStrandUSA) July 12, 2023

Honestly, it hurts to see this stuff. Over school choice no less. — Kevin Catlin (@KevinCatlin22) July 12, 2023

Funny how the true colors come out from supposed loyalists once you come to the other side. Not shocked. — NotYourDad (@silverfoxjake) July 12, 2023

99% of actual Republicans would never say something like that



The stereotypes are built on the 1% — Ken (@policy_help) July 12, 2023

Get ready to be called a nigger 20x a day. I never have seen such racism until I became a Republican. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 12, 2023

Welcome to the not agreeing 100 percent with that side. It’s kinda saddening and angering at the same time. I’m not from your area, but wish you luck. — Giant Toad (@1neutral11) July 12, 2023

I find it amazing how much hate you're getting for leaving the plantation! Welcome Home Mesha! — Sowing The Seeds of Freedom (@StevenGulsby) July 12, 2023

0% chance he’s one of your constituents — ModerateATX (@TaitterB30387) July 12, 2023

