Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor shares email from 'concerned citizen' after switching parties

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 12, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Slitz

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, George State Rep. Mesha Mainor announced that she was switching her party affiliation to Republican after her Democratic colleagues "crucified her" for supporting school choice. The teachers' unions donate a lot of money to the Democrats to make sure the teachers' unions keep their jobs at public schools.

It's only been a day, but Mainor tweeted an email from a "concerned citizen" who was displeased with her defection to the "Rethuglicans."


This concerned citizen seems pretty angry over the party switch.

Exactly.

From the party of "Hate has no home here." (Exceptions apply.)

That's our suspicion. He just gets that triggered by Rethugliacan trash and has to lash out via his keyboard.

