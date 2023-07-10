RFK Jr. interview pulled from YouTube over vaccine misinformation
Kickstarter campaign hopes to raise enough to finish Rebekah Jones documentary

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 10, 2023

This editor hates to say it as not to diminish people with actual mental illness, but Rebekah Jones is nuts. She's certifiably crazy. Just last month, she was given a year's probation after pleading no contest to cyberstalking. The Miami Herald, which hates Ron DeSantis as much as Jones, reported that the "whistleblower's" son had been arrested over "memes" … which were actually multiple threats to shoot up a school or kill his classmates with a knife. DeSantis sent his stormtroopers to her house to arrest him, but video showed Jones calmly turning her son in at the police station with no drama whatsoever.

Proving there's no end to the insanity, Oscar-nominated director Josh Fox is seeking $60,000 to finish his documentary on the scientist attacked by DeSantis. So far, the Kickstarter campaign stands at $3,774.

Jones also has claimed to have doxxed Max Nordau, who's been following her story on Twitter.

And also ran for Congress.

We went to IMDB.com to look up the director, who's directed "GasLand" ("An exploration of the fracking petroleum extraction industry and the serious environmental consequences involved"), "How to Let Go of the World: and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change", and "Gasland Part II."

More like Gaslight.

***

Tags: DOCUMENTARY REBEKAH JONES

