Kickstarter campaign hopes to raise enough to finish Rebekah Jones documentary

This editor hates to say it as not to diminish people with actual mental illness, but Rebekah Jones is nuts. She's certifiably crazy. Just last month, she was given a year's probation after pleading no contest to cyberstalking. The Miami Herald, which hates Ron DeSantis as much as Jones, reported that the "whistleblower's" son had been arrested over "memes" … which were actually multiple threats to shoot up a school or kill his classmates with a knife. DeSantis sent his stormtroopers to her house to arrest him, but video showed Jones calmly turning her son in at the police station with no drama whatsoever.

Proving there's no end to the insanity, Oscar-nominated director Josh Fox is seeking $60,000 to finish his documentary on the scientist attacked by DeSantis. So far, the Kickstarter campaign stands at $3,774.

Check out Rebekah Jones: Whistleblower by Josh Fox on @Kickstarter https://t.co/suHZ45AeC3 — Jane Turner (@fbiwhistlestop) July 10, 2023

The @joshfoxfilm post on Rebekah Jones has a verifiably false claim on @Kickstarter



She never “demonstrated” her whistleblower claims. She forged a letter that falsely states this



Pic 1: my email to FCHR*



2: FHCR reply



3: the letter in question



4: the false claim by Jones https://t.co/bydj6WTk70 pic.twitter.com/3nx3iXRcG6 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 10, 2023

Blink twice if you were forced to post this against your will. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) July 10, 2023

Nah. I'm waiting for the steamy prequel centered around her time at FSU. — Go Bolts! (@boltsfan954) July 10, 2023

Kickstarter? She’s never going to stop grifting money. Did gofundme finally tell her to go away?



Kickstarter has rules, too. I’m about to submit a formal complaint. — TheKrakenSays (@thekrakensays) July 10, 2023

Nothing to check out. Just another attempt from Rebekah Jones to stay in the spotlight



She’s a pathological liar, narcissist, and a griter — not a whistleblower



Never provided transparency re: our donations totaling $1.5M and really hurt FL Dems when she ran for Congress — Plato’s Pizza Party (@platosparty) July 10, 2023

Rebekah Jones was a webmonkey whose job was to publish other people's data to a GIS portal she didn't build



She has no background in public health, statistics, or epidemiology



She was rightly fired for insubordination



Mind boggling that some believe she's a "whistleblower" — Ian Hogan (@XiolaBlues) July 10, 2023

Jones also has claimed to have doxxed Max Nordau, who's been following her story on Twitter.

She hasn't blown the whistle on anything...she is a serial lying criminal. — Danny Hudson (@FinEssentials) July 10, 2023

Are you REALLY this gullible?



She is a GRIFTER, not a "whistleblower."



3 jobs, fired from each.



Arrested after each firing.



Son arrested for threatening to shoot up his school.



Acorn did not fall far from the tree. — Allen Shrugged (@AllenShrugged) July 10, 2023

And also ran for Congress.

We went to IMDB.com to look up the director, who's directed "GasLand" ("An exploration of the fracking petroleum extraction industry and the serious environmental consequences involved"), "How to Let Go of the World: and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change", and "Gasland Part II."

More like Gaslight.

