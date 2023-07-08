NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened

First, we've been reliably informed that the number one killer of children is guns, not drowning. That might be true if you count all the 19-year-old gangbangers in Chicago children. But for children ages 1 to 4, the CDC says the leading cause of death is drowning.

The New York Times says we've been making progress for 30 years in preventing drownings, but not only are they making a comeback — they're targeting some racial groups.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, the CDC says.



Thirty years of progress in decreasing drowning deaths in the U.S. now appears to have plateaued, and disparities in deaths among some racial groups have worsened. https://t.co/BwKVut1Cq4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2023

Child drownings are bad, but they're especially bad because of racial disparity. Is this what the CDC does all day?

