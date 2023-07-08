Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 08, 2023

First, we've been reliably informed that the number one killer of children is guns, not drowning. That might be true if you count all the 19-year-old gangbangers in Chicago children. But for children ages 1 to 4, the CDC says the leading cause of death is drowning.

The New York Times says we've been making progress for 30 years in preventing drownings, but not only are they making a comeback — they're targeting some racial groups.

Brett T.

Child drownings are bad, but they're especially bad because of racial disparity. Is this what the CDC does all day?

***

