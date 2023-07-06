Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg

Amazingly, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has become some sort of free-speech hero Thursday with the unveiling of Threads, a Twitter rip-off that isn't owned by conspiracy theorist Elon Musk and where conservatives will almost certainly be censored as they were in Twitter 1.0. We suppose we're supposed to suspect a defection from Twitter just like the mass migration to Mastadon after Musk purchased Twitter. Of course, every person who created a Mastodon account is still on Twitter, because they want their tweets to actually be seen.

It's high time for a reminder of how Facebook worked on its own and with the government to censor information about the COVID-19 vaccine and Hunter Biden's laptop.

#1 Mark Zuckerberg privately told Facebook execs to be cautious about mRNA vaccines because "we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA and RNA."



He then censored scientists, doctors, and mRNA vaccine-injured individuals. pic.twitter.com/IEN8nyNSFX — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#2 On March 15, 2020, Mark Zuckerberg emailed Tony Fauci and said, "I also wanted to share a few ideas of ways we could help you get your message out."



Zuckerberg proceeded to censor scientists, doctors, and citizens who opposed Fauci's school closures, lockdowns, and mandates. pic.twitter.com/1cCWSOCP28 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#3 Mark Zuckerberg banned numerous vaccine injury support groups with hundreds of thousands of members because Facebook classified vaccine injuries as "malinformation," or potentially factual information that still should be censorsed because it might foster vaccine hessitancy. pic.twitter.com/flZJRoOzlw — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#4 Mark Zuckerberg banned George Hu's vaccine injury support group after Hu, a software engineer who created Washington's Covid Vaccine website, developed tinnitus from the vaccine.



"Some people think this is misinformation, but this is the truth. It is actually happening." pic.twitter.com/5xpQAcsEIn — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#5 Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that he censored the Hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 election based on a general request from the FBI.



This is tantamount to rigging a US presidential election that was determined by only 44,000 votes in three swing states. pic.twitter.com/kpPqalL8y0 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#6 Mark Zuckerberg $400 million funding to CTCL, a non-profit, that then gave the money to government election offices with strings attached, which amounted to Democrat get-out-the-vote efforts, widespread mail-in voting, ballot curing, and influence over election policies. pic.twitter.com/lzIEUJU2io — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#7 Numerous books, documentaries, and investigations have shed light on how Mark Zuckerberg provided $400 million in funding for drop-box ballot operations nationwide, covered the salaries of election officials, and fundamentally influenced the outcome of the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/bYlFcDVybR — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

TIME wrote in detail about how Democrats "fortified" the 2020 election with the help of platforms like Facebook.

#8 In Texas, Ohio, Nevada, Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, 90% of Mark Zuckerberg's CTCL funds went to Democrat counties, funding get-out-the-vote operations, ballot drop boxes, and granting access to state voter files for left-leaning organizations. pic.twitter.com/tXEklvgBIY — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#9 Mark Zuckerberg then spied on the private messages of Americans who questioned the integrity of the 2020 election and reported them to the FBI.



Facebook reported Americans who expressed anti-government sentiments to the FBI's domestic terrorism unit.https://t.co/u6heCtT8po — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

The Twitter Files revealed that more than a few executives at Twitter were former FBI. We wouldn't be surprised if the same held for Facebook.

#10 Last month, Mark Zuckerberg admitted that a lot of the information he censored during COVID turned out to be true. However, Facebook has not made any commitment to altering its policy and will persist in censoring content on behalf of the US government and Zuckerberg's wims. pic.twitter.com/LmF7I1sjwI — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#11 In fact, Mark Zuckerberg hired one of the CIA's most senior agents until 2019, and placed him in charge of deciding what Americans see and don't see on Facebook.



Facebook's entire trust and safety department is filled with former FBI and CIA agents.https://t.co/P3sWFqaXE1 pic.twitter.com/Fir2tOvw3Q — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

#12 In summary, Mark Zuckerberg launches a Twitter rip-off with mass censorship after he has already lost the public's trust. He stifled scientific criticism that he himself expressed, reported American's private messages to the FBI, and aggressively censored factual information. pic.twitter.com/QeSMpqDd0c — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023

So, enjoy Threads.

This is the ultimate betrayal. Zuck’s bucks were bad enough. Cartoonish bad guy https://t.co/qR38YP0smf — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 6, 2023

I know that I sure had my fair share of warnings & time outs before having my Facebook account deleted with no way to appeal, for stating the exact same thing. Sick of this 🤡! — Jenee' Trimble (@nee_nee_03) July 6, 2023

I got banned from Facebook during Covid for saying "natural immunity is far stronger than immunity from any of the vaccines"... — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 6, 2023

Yes you rarely see this clip anymore. We put it on all our social media platforms before they banned us. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) July 6, 2023

That was relatively early in 2020, when they were all still in "we can't trust the Trump vax" mode. After all the election ballots were tallied in November, the bat signal went out for the new establishment narrative. — Quidnam (@Quidnam) July 6, 2023

He censored me. I tried to post "Why is there no control group for an experimental medical treatment?" and it was outlined in red and deleted over and over. Couldn't post it. After that, the shadow-banning started in stages. — WarrenFahyAuthor (@WarrenFahy) July 6, 2023

And now his deepstate masters/customers have him creating Threads the @twitter replacement. Someone lost their favorite population manipulation tool! — Crypto Diaries∞ 🦇🔊karadi.eth (@cryptodiaries) July 6, 2023

Threads will be free of those white supremacist conspiracy theories that have taken over Twitter

