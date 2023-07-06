Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg

Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 06, 2023
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Amazingly, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has become some sort of free-speech hero Thursday with the unveiling of Threads, a Twitter rip-off that isn't owned by conspiracy theorist Elon Musk and where conservatives will almost certainly be censored as they were in Twitter 1.0. We suppose we're supposed to suspect a defection from Twitter just like the mass migration to Mastadon after Musk purchased Twitter. Of course, every person who created a Mastodon account is still on Twitter, because they want their tweets to actually be seen.

It's high time for a reminder of how Facebook worked on its own and with the government to censor information about the COVID-19 vaccine and Hunter Biden's laptop.

Gordon Kushner

TIME wrote in detail about how Democrats "fortified" the 2020 election with the help of platforms like Facebook.

The Twitter Files revealed that more than a few executives at Twitter were former FBI. We wouldn't be surprised if the same held for Facebook.

So, enjoy Threads.

Threads will be free of those white supremacist conspiracy theories that have taken over Twitter

