The Bulwark's Tim Miller wonders why you never see these religious lawsuits

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 01, 2023

Wow, this editor should have warmed up before today's shift, because there are so many stretches following the Supreme Court's recent rulings. The Bulwark's Tim Miller seems butthurt that a Christian web designer can't be compelled to make a wedding website for a same-sex couple. Just as with Masterpiece Cakeshop, that couple could take their business anywhere else and that would be the end of it. But liberals just don't care about religious beliefs … although they'll start to as Muslim parents rebel against the sexuality being infused into their kids' curriculum.

Miller doesn't care if some bigot doesn't want to make a website. But imagine this scenario:

He's got a point … you never hear about lawsuits like that.

FuzzyChimp

He doesn't give a F, but he does use "bigot" instead of "Christian." They sure are conserving conservatism over there at The Bulwark.

You can't compel speech … it's pretty simple. And it's the conservative viewpoint — or at least we thought it was.

We're fine if the Catholic baker doesn't bake the cake, and you won't hear about it on the national news.

***

Update:

We regret to inform you the Jesuits are at it again:

***

