The Bulwark's Tim Miller wonders why you never see these religious lawsuits

Wow, this editor should have warmed up before today's shift, because there are so many stretches following the Supreme Court's recent rulings. The Bulwark's Tim Miller seems butthurt that a Christian web designer can't be compelled to make a wedding website for a same-sex couple. Just as with Masterpiece Cakeshop, that couple could take their business anywhere else and that would be the end of it. But liberals just don't care about religious beliefs … although they'll start to as Muslim parents rebel against the sexuality being infused into their kids' curriculum.

Miller doesn't care if some bigot doesn't want to make a website. But imagine this scenario:

I honestly don’t give an F if some bigot doesn’t wanna make a gay wedding website in 2023 but it is kind of a tell that there’s never a lawsuit about a Catholic baker who won’t do a cake for a straight couples third wedding because the pope didn’t annul it. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 30, 2023

He's got a point … you never hear about lawsuits like that.

Most people don't sue over such trite things such as cakes. — Mary (@MEM_allofgrace4) July 1, 2023

The difference is that the messaging would not be "Join us in celebrating our invalid marriage" so the Catholic baker would not know these details.



If he did and wanted to refuse, he has every right. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) June 30, 2023

MSNBC couldn’t hype that story — Dennis Dockery (@slobzilla) June 30, 2023

A straight couple would probably just go to another baker. It's the activists in the LGBT community that want to turn every perceived slight into a national story.



And the Supreme Court smacked them down. So now they get to live with the precedent.



Must suck. — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) July 1, 2023

You confuse bigotry and morality.



It is certainly not the only thing you confuse. — Ronald Dodson (@RonDodson) July 1, 2023

He doesn't give a F, but he does use "bigot" instead of "Christian." They sure are conserving conservatism over there at The Bulwark.

When American institutions start decorating their websites with “Third Wedding Pride” for an entire month, I think we’ll deliver the lawsuits you want. — Greg Fann (Pro-compliance Health Actuary) (@greg_fann) July 1, 2023

Odd take. You’re not going to see religious people filing lawsuits against religious people over something like this. I know many people not allowed to marry in their own church because they were divorced. You’re just saying stuff you know nothing about. — ~DeTheBrat~ (@DeTheBrat) June 30, 2023

Did you come up with this all on your own? They probably would’ve won if they have you on their legal team. missed opportunity. — Ray (@whowekidding) June 30, 2023

If there was such an instance, I’m pretty sure the couple wouldn’t sue them and the news wouldn’t report it if they did. It’s never about the cake or the website, it’s always about compliance. — G2 Precision, LLC (@G2Precision) July 1, 2023

Say you don’t understand the SCOTUS ruling without saying you don’t understand the SCOTUS ruling. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 1, 2023

You can't compel speech … it's pretty simple. And it's the conservative viewpoint — or at least we thought it was.

We're fine if the Catholic baker doesn't bake the cake, and you won't hear about it on the national news.

Update:

We regret to inform you the Jesuits are at it again:

I would have more sympathy with web designers who refuse to serve certain people because of deeply held religious beliefs, if those certain people weren't always same-sex couples. Do they, e.g., refuse to serve people who are divorced, which Jesus himself condemns (Mt 19:9)?... — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 30, 2023

