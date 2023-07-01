The Bulwark's Tim Miller wonders why you never see these religious lawsuits
Sen. Bernie Sanders butthurt over right-wing Supreme Court justices making public policy

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 01, 2023

Sen. Bernie Sanders actually gave Joe Biden a run for his money in the Democratic primaries, and if the fix hadn't been in, he very well could have been president. That's an even more frightening thought than Biden being president. Sanders is engaging in pure projection after the recent 6-3 Supreme Court rulings and has decided he doesn't want judges legislating from the bench.

Legislating from the bench is what left-wing justices do; the right-wing Supreme Court justices actually do their job and rule if legislation is constitutional. And become so much of the Left's legislation isn't constitutional, it's getting thrown out, as it should. You'll notice Sanders never had this complaint when the Court was liberal.

It's a fair point. Congress never passes any legislation. The president tries to do everything by executive order, and the Supreme Court rightly strikes it down. Maybe Congress should do its job.

These clowns don't even care that all their rhetoric about the Supreme Court being "illegitimate" led to an assassination plot against Brett Kavanaugh. If "right-wing" means constitutionalist, then so be it.

