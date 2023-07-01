Sen. Bernie Sanders butthurt over right-wing Supreme Court justices making public policy

Sen. Bernie Sanders actually gave Joe Biden a run for his money in the Democratic primaries, and if the fix hadn't been in, he very well could have been president. That's an even more frightening thought than Biden being president. Sanders is engaging in pure projection after the recent 6-3 Supreme Court rulings and has decided he doesn't want judges legislating from the bench.

In my view, if right-wing Supreme Court justices want to make public policy they should quit the Supreme Court and run for political office. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 30, 2023

Legislating from the bench is what left-wing justices do; the right-wing Supreme Court justices actually do their job and rule if legislation is constitutional. And become so much of the Left's legislation isn't constitutional, it's getting thrown out, as it should. You'll notice Sanders never had this complaint when the Court was liberal.

Umm they aren’t making public policy, hence their rulings. — Mark Meadors (@Meadors68) June 30, 2023

Nah, I think they’re interpreting law as it was written by legislators like you. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) July 1, 2023

They’re just following the law Bernie, just following the law.



I know that’s a difficult concept for Democrats but hang in there. — James Teller (@JimSTruthBTold) June 30, 2023

If the president wants to make decisions that are constitutionally required to go through congress, perhaps he should run for congress. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) June 30, 2023

I’m so sorry the U.S. Constitution got in the way of your commie dreams. — Brian Boru 🇺🇸🍀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) July 1, 2023

Of course Bernie it's the SCOTUS fault. Has nothing to do with POTUS attempting to circumvent Congress and the constitution. — ALLMIGHT8882 (@donnie3082) June 30, 2023

Funny- I don’t remember you saying this when they legalized gay marriage. — Nick D'Agostino (@WePickNick) June 30, 2023

BREAKING: Career legislator unfamiliar with role of three branches of government. — Haymoose (@haymoose) June 30, 2023

Yeah, except apparently Congress has decided they are not the policy makers anymore so why would anyone run for political office.

You are absolutely awful at your job. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 30, 2023

It's a fair point. Congress never passes any legislation. The president tries to do everything by executive order, and the Supreme Court rightly strikes it down. Maybe Congress should do its job.

Or maybe congress should have codified these things you think are "rights" but y'all didn't do your job so now it's up to the courts. pic.twitter.com/2WYbZBg35j — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) June 30, 2023

These clowns don't even care that all their rhetoric about the Supreme Court being "illegitimate" led to an assassination plot against Brett Kavanaugh. If "right-wing" means constitutionalist, then so be it.

