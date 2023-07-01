No sales to Trump supporters following Supreme Court's decision

As you know, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian website designer who refused to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. The Left is completely aghast at the Supreme Court allowing bigotry, but imagine going into a bakery owned by a gay man and forcing him to make a "God Hates F*gs" cake. Sorry, you have no choice. In fact, this editor remembers someone trying that.

We'd say this next photo is fake, but there's no reason to believe it's not. As we pointed out in an earlier post, many fashion designers preemptively declined to design clothing for Melania Trump. Shouldn't they have been forced to?

Here's a couple of signs saying that since the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of discrimination, no sales to Trump supporters and no sales to churches that don't fly a Pride flag.

It really is a courtesy to keep you from spending money with someone who hates you.

Your church MUST fly the Pride flag … who are the fascists now?

Now if a store put up a "No Biden Supporters" sign, there'd be a flood of lawsuits rather than Democrats finding another place to shop.

