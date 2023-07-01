Elie Mystal says that mediocre whites can rest easier now
The Bulwark's Tim Miller wonders why you never see these religious lawsuits
Sen. Bernie Sanders butthurt over right-wing Supreme Court justices making public policy
The Washington Post offers up some 'satire' on the end of affirmative action
J.K. Rowling gives an update on the woman who made her a TERF
Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
Biden WH reportedly open to studying Mr. Burns from The Simpson's solution to...
Elon announces new daily Twitter limits and tweeps wonder if the end is...
Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’
Conservative 'Uncle Dave' earns rave reviews after teaching prog relatives a wedding gift...
OUCH! Hillary Clinton's attempt to slam SCOTUS & Republicans turns into an EPIC...
WH now blaming 'elected Republican officials' for nuking Biden's student loan scheme
Rep. Thomas Massie takes on Biden about 'loan' hypocrisy & the Constitution
Will US attorney's 'Friday news dump' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan blow up...

Law professor with a religious exception to bigots asks if she can deny them services

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 01, 2023
Twitchy/SJ

We now have an honest-to-goodness lawyer writing for our site, and he's a fantastic asset. He obviously made it through law school before wokeism infected the faculty and turned law professors like Laurence Tribe and the University of Michigan's Barb McQuade. As you know, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 this week that a Christian web designer can't be compelled to make a website for a same-sex wedding she's morally opposed to. We call her a Christian, but most on Twitter are just referring to her as a bigot. (You know, Muslims are the real "bigots" when it comes to same-sex marriage, but you'll never hear McQuade say it.)

Here's another law professor who believes in compelled speech:

It's your business … do what you want. We want a big cake that says "Trump 2024: MAGA Forever."


Oh, good question.

Recommended

Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
FuzzyChimp

We remember reading stories about designers who would not design Melania Trump's inauguration gown who'd not even been asked; it was apparently news that they preemptively denied service.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BIGOT RELIGIOUS FREEDOM SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
FuzzyChimp
Elie Mystal says that mediocre whites can rest easier now
Brett T.
The Bulwark's Tim Miller wonders why you never see these religious lawsuits
Brett T.
J.K. Rowling gives an update on the woman who made her a TERF
Brett T.
Conservative 'Uncle Dave' earns rave reviews after teaching prog relatives a wedding gift lesson
Doug P.
Sen. Bernie Sanders butthurt over right-wing Supreme Court justices making public policy
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action FuzzyChimp