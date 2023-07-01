Law professor with a religious exception to bigots asks if she can deny them services

We now have an honest-to-goodness lawyer writing for our site, and he's a fantastic asset. He obviously made it through law school before wokeism infected the faculty and turned law professors like Laurence Tribe and the University of Michigan's Barb McQuade. As you know, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 this week that a Christian web designer can't be compelled to make a website for a same-sex wedding she's morally opposed to. We call her a Christian, but most on Twitter are just referring to her as a bigot. (You know, Muslims are the real "bigots" when it comes to same-sex marriage, but you'll never hear McQuade say it.)

Here's another law professor who believes in compelled speech:

I have a religious objection to bigots. Can I now deny them services, too? https://t.co/mN9cLTZO7v — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 30, 2023

It's your business … do what you want. We want a big cake that says "Trump 2024: MAGA Forever."

If you choose to, bigot. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 30, 2023





Ask a person of Islam to design a website using the image of Allah.

Not only is it a sin in their religion, it results in a death sentence.



Did you want to force that through the courts?

Barb does. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 30, 2023

I'm sorry the First Amendment is happening to you. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 1, 2023

Yes, but then you'd also be doing them a huge favor. — fafonow (@FafOnow) June 30, 2023

No one wants anything from you — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) June 30, 2023

Live by lawfare

Die by lawfare

We tried to warn you

You wouldn't listen — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 1, 2023

So you’re a law professor that doesn’t understand the case or you’re lying about it? Genuinely curious. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 30, 2023

Would you provide legal services to Jan6 defendants? — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) June 30, 2023

Oh, good question.

If I were to order an extremely hateful anti-LGBTQ cake, at and LGBTQ owned bakery, would that be “totally” different?



Should they be forced to provide that service?



I suspect you would treat that differently.



We cannot have rules for thee but not for me. — Matthew Bendett (@matthewbendett) June 30, 2023

Yes, of course. For instance, some Rockettes refused to dance at the Trump Inaugural, Vera Wang refused to work on Melania’s gown, etc. This was not just allowed, it was celebrated by many. — stevemur (@stevemur) July 1, 2023

We remember reading stories about designers who would not design Melania Trump's inauguration gown who'd not even been asked; it was apparently news that they preemptively denied service.

By all means, you do you. — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻 (@Scotty_2017) July 1, 2023

