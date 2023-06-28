Joy: Watch a blind girl’s pure happiness when she gets this gift
Joe Biden gives a Fetterman-like account of a bridge collapse

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 28, 2023

According to Fox News' chyron, President Joe Biden was pitching "Bidenomics" (formerly known as Bidenflation) in Chicago, but in his mind it must have been infrastructure week, because his thoughts turned to bridges and highways. Here's Biden telling an audience about a guy driving a truck who knocked down a whole bridge. Maybe it was one of those racist bridges Pete Buttigieg told us about.

Doug P.

He'll be great when he starts his second term at age 82.

Things are looking good for that live interview Thursday. Hopefully he'll have some good stories to tell.

***

