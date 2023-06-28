California Senate passes bill allowing 12-year-olds to consent to gender-affirming care

California has declared itself a sanctuary state for everything. If you're an illegal immigrant, come on in (unless Gov. Ron DeSantis kidnaps you and flies you to Sacramento against your will). California also wants to be a sanctuary state for abortion; the state was considering paying for travel and lodging for women who couldn't have an abortion in their backward red state. It's also on track to become a sanctuary for trans youth. If you can't get the gender-affirming care you need in your red state, come to California; they won't even tell your parents where you are.

The California Senate has passed AB 665, which allows 12-year-olds to consent to gender-affirming care under the treatment of a registered psychologist, a registered psychological assistant, a psychological trainee, an associate clinical social worker, a social work intern, a clinical counselor trainee working under the supervision of a licensed professional, and a board-certified psychiatrist.

The bill talks about mental health treatment, but everyone knows it's about gender-affirming care. The bill reads: "This bill would align the existing laws by removing the additional requirement that, in order to consent to mental health treatment or counseling on an outpatient basis, or to residential shelter services, the minor must present a danger of serious physical or mental harm to themselves or to others, or be the alleged victim of incest or child abuse.… This bill would also align the existing laws by requiring the professional person treating or counseling the minor to consult with the minor before determining whether involvement of the minor's parent or guardian would be inappropriate."

The Sacramento Bee ran an opinion piece earlier this month:

Still, right-wing extremists have seized on the bill with a misinformation campaign. They’ve called mental health care “state-sanctioned kidnapping,” and say the legislation would allow children who identify as transgender to be taken away from their parents without notice. This is patently false, and our legislators must not allow anti-LGBTQ extremists to threaten progress on mental health care for youth, especially when we’re experiencing a mental health crisis among our youth. … Additionally, the survey found that fewer than one in three transgender and non-binary youth found their home to be gender-affirming. The sad reality is that many of these youth cannot count on their parents or guardians to get them necessary, life-saving mental health care.

As we always say, parents are always the enemy. Teachers and school counselors are accepting of gender identity and provide a safe haven from those backward parents.

CA has just passed bill AB 665 which allows for the removal of children age 12+ from their parents’ home without court order. Remember, Biden, Harris, Jean-Pierre have all asserted that they’re not our children.https://t.co/eZt8kjiyoh — Allen West (@AllenWest) June 27, 2023

AB 665 in California has passed the senate. It is predicted that it will pass the assembly, and Newsom has already sworn to sign it into law. 12 year olds will be given the ability to decide if they want to live at home, or if they want to go under the care of the State of… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 28, 2023

"12 year olds will be given the ability to decide if they want to live at home, or if they want to go under the care of the State of California into a shelter. In California, legislators believe that no one under the age of 26 should be interrogated by an attorney because their prefrontal cortex is not yet fully developed. They have also passed bills stating that vape manufacturers cannot target anyone under the age of 26 for the same reasons. Yet they are willing to give children the ability to leave home. Children will have the ability to tell a school counselor that “they don’t feel supported” and they can be removed and rehomed without parental knowledge. 12 year olds also have medical privacy in California, which means parents will not be given a reason but will still be financially responsible for care."

That's what those right-wing extremists who "seized" on the legislation want you to believe.

We’re about to have another increase in mental health issues, child trafficking, homelessness thanks to California. — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) June 28, 2023

"We are coming for your children" 👏 — dcnh (@dcnh42) June 28, 2023

The AP and USA TODAY have done fact-checks of the bill and say there's nothing in it about the state taking custody of minors. USA TODAY does, however, report: "Scott Altman, a law professor at the University of Southern California, said that the bill does permit temporary stay in a residential shelter. But that is not the same as taking custody away from parents, which requires a showing of danger to the child, he said."

“The court must find clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial danger to the child's physical health, safety, protection, or physical or emotional well-being, and that there are no reasonable means to protect the child without removal.”



Considering the State of… — Since78 (@Since788) June 28, 2023

"Considering the State of California’s leaders consider parents’ refusal to allow gender affirming (read: rejecting) “care” for their minor children a danger to the child’s well-being, how does this so-called fact check disprove the claims?"

Yes! The pieces are already in place to remove these children. Saying a court needs to decide if the child is "suffering" assumes you don't have prejudiced leaders who promote gender affirming care at the ready, willing to provide evidence of "abuse." — IMSeekingtruths (@IMSeekingtruths) June 28, 2023

"Gender-affirming care" is life-saving health care, so isn't a child in danger of suicide if their parents don't affirm their gender?

It's a slippery slope.

***

