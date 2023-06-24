Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices

We're not sure why former Sen. Al Franken decided to tweet this. He's thinking it, for sure … just why put it in a tweet and hit send? Isn't this the stochastic terrorism the Left is always going on about? They already convinced one guy to cross the country on a mission to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. So why not pour more gas on the fire?

Fuck Alito! Sometimes profanity is appropriate. For example, on the anniversary of the Dobbs decision. So… also fuck Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barett. But especially Alito. VOTE! #RoevWade — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 24, 2023

We guess he's a podcaster now, but this guy used to be a comedy writer.

Yeah profanity is appropriate when you have nothing left but to cope. — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) June 24, 2023

Gosh, aren’t you mad about not being able to kill all the babies — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 24, 2023

Nah fuck you and the @joebiden crime family. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 24, 2023

Someday you'll understand abortion isn't health care. Things are as they should be, in the hands of the states. — brandybgood (@thebrandybgood) June 24, 2023

Al Franken has a long history of sexually abusing women.



He’s voided his right to ever speak about what’s best for them.https://t.co/3JGsjQq5Zz — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 24, 2023

Still doing comedy, huh? — DCBarone (@DCBarone6) June 24, 2023

Why don't you go and fondle their breasts while they sleep and take selfies like last time? — Jay Corwin ☦️ 🇺🇸🏴󠁵󠁳󠁡󠁫󠁿🇷🇺 (@DrJayCorwin) June 24, 2023

Is it really the anniversary of the Dobbs decision? If so, awesome. Liberals have had a whole year to cope with the idea that states can put limits on abortion.

