Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices

Brett T.  |  2:57 PM on June 24, 2023

We're not sure why former Sen. Al Franken decided to tweet this. He's thinking it, for sure … just why put it in a tweet and hit send? Isn't this the stochastic terrorism the Left is always going on about? They already convinced one guy to cross the country on a mission to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. So why not pour more gas on the fire?

We guess he's a podcaster now, but this guy used to be a comedy writer.

Is it really the anniversary of the Dobbs decision? If so, awesome. Liberals have had a whole year to cope with the idea that states can put limits on abortion.

***

ROE V. WADE SUPREME COURT DOBBS

