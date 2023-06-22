Speaker McCarthy pushes back on Rep. Lauren Boebert's impeachment vote

We're hopeful that the House Oversight Committee's continued investigation into the Bidens provides ample reason to impeach President Joe Biden. The FBI already refused to turn over the form alleging that Biden took a $5 million bribe, and also didn't mention that it redacted the part where there are 17 audio recordings of Hunter and Joe Biden discussing it.

Rep. Lauren Boebert's resolution to impeach Biden over his lack of immigration policy passed the House Thursday and will be sent on to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees.

The US House votes 219-208 to send Lauren Boebert's resolution to impeach Joe Biden to the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. pic.twitter.com/0EgQMNsX2B — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 22, 2023

USA TODAY reports that Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing back against the resolution:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pushes back on Rep. Lauren Boebert's vote to impeach President Joe Biden, "you've got to have facts." https://t.co/CUO6yfPzMR pic.twitter.com/A1c3vWc7sz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 22, 2023

You've got to have facts behind it? What did the Democrats have the two times they voted to impeach President Donald Trump? They even erroneously included in their articles of impeachment the myth that a police officer was killed on January 6. They certainly didn't wait for facts.

Even if it does die in the Senate, this is awesome!!! — Scott 🇺🇸 (@Scottinthearena) June 22, 2023

Votes:

🇺🇸 - 219

🇨🇳 - 208 — Baboondocks (@baboondocks) June 22, 2023

Let’s see where this goes. I have no faith that it will go anywhere but at least it will fully expose the frauds! — @Peej0413 🇺🇸🇷🇺☮️ (@Peej0413) June 22, 2023

I bet McConnell and Romney are spooning each other in the Senatorial broom closet for comfort. — Not Looking for Your Validation (@APoliticalPrnsr) June 22, 2023

Let’s go ahead and do the entire administration all at once — SECSooner_Life (@Sooner_kyle7) June 22, 2023

A president that actually deserves to be impeached — Gassed Out Bevo (@suffocatinggD) June 22, 2023

No doubt! Let's do this.

***