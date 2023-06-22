Speaker McCarthy pushes back on Rep. Lauren Boebert's impeachment vote

Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 22, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We're hopeful that the House Oversight Committee's continued investigation into the Bidens provides ample reason to impeach President Joe Biden. The FBI already refused to turn over the form alleging that Biden took a $5 million bribe, and also didn't mention that it redacted the part where there are 17 audio recordings of Hunter and Joe Biden discussing it.

Rep. Lauren Boebert's resolution to impeach Biden over his lack of immigration policy passed the House Thursday and will be sent on to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees.

USA TODAY reports that Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing back against the resolution:

You've got to have facts behind it? What did the Democrats have the two times they voted to impeach President Donald Trump? They even erroneously included in their articles of impeachment the myth that a police officer was killed on January 6. They certainly didn't wait for facts.

