Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 21, 2023

This story goes back a way, but in short, a New York Court has denied a motion to dismiss a defamation suit against tech reporter Taylor Lorenz and the New York Times. As the New York Post reported at the time:

The woman who discovered TikTok stars like Addison Rae and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio has accused tech journalist Taylor Lorenz and the New York Times of publishing a defamatory story that she claims destroyed her business.

Lawyers for Ariadna Jacob, 38, allege in an amended lawsuit that Lorenz, who was then reporting for the Times, manipulated Jacob’s TikTok clients into making damaging accusations for the August 2020 article, including a claim that Jacob leaked nude photos of one influencer to “industry people.”

The amended lawsuit filed last week — about a month after a federal judge dismissed the initial lawsuit — alleges that Lorenz “bullied” Jacob’s clients into fabricating the claims against her.

Jacob alleges that Lorenz has longstanding ties to United Talent Agency, which ended up poaching many of her clients after Influences shuttered in the wake of the Times story.

Jacob is seeking more than $11.6 million in damages.

Lorenz also doxxed Jacob. Seems Taylor asked for her address, and when Jacob asked why she needed it, she was told it wasn’t for publication.

Except it was.

