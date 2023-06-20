Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices

The Washington Post reports that three liberal justices in Florida unusually retired at once, leaving three vacancies. Being a Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis seized on the opportunity to fill the vacancies with conservative justices. They could have also gone with pounced.

The hard-right turn was by design.



DeSantis seized on the unusual retirement of three liberal justices at once to quickly remake the court. https://t.co/1lL1LpG33O — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 20, 2023

We realize WaPo is butthurt by this, but what's this about a "hard-right turn"? It's DeSantis.

This reminds us of all the clowns who accused President Trump of "packing the court" when he filled vacancies with conservative justices.

Are you sure he didn't pounce? I mean all he did was follow the state constitution — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) June 20, 2023

DeSantis seized!



And by seized, they mean the governor filled vacancies as described under Article V Section 11 of the Florida Constitution. https://t.co/Q2P3SQ2pYT pic.twitter.com/pVhhuErdpM — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 20, 2023

Poor WaPo, there’s already a pending Community Note to vote on. https://t.co/ZJERaFCEes — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 20, 2023

Out: pounced

In: seized — Rando mind/your/own/business (@RandomFLDude) June 20, 2023

So...he's doing his job? — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) June 20, 2023

“The hard right turn was by design.”



Yes. Correct. He got elected twice. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) June 20, 2023

Wonder does the Washington Post ever spot a “hard-left” turn. pic.twitter.com/erkmjvwTP1 — TheRealDeal 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@TheRealDealMD) June 20, 2023

Democrats never fill vacant judge positions as fast as they can. 😂 — MJ Stock Trader (@stock_mj) June 20, 2023

I don't know what's more pathetic. That you used the tired "seized on" phrase to describe a Republican's actions or that you're treating the filling of a court vacancy as some sort of unusual or questionable action by a governor. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 20, 2023

Yes, they make it sound illegitimate somehow: "DeSantis did so with the help of a secretive judicial panel."

So?

"Seized"



Did he force them to retire or something? — Andre (@DreLilMountain) June 20, 2023



