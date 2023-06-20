Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices

Hunter Biden's lawyer tells MSNBC what's fair is his client 'gets on with...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 20, 2023

The Washington Post reports that three liberal justices in Florida unusually retired at once, leaving three vacancies. Being a Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis seized on the opportunity to fill the vacancies with conservative justices. They could have also gone with pounced.

We realize WaPo is butthurt by this, but what's this about a "hard-right turn"? It's DeSantis.

This reminds us of all the clowns who accused President Trump of "packing the court" when he filled vacancies with conservative justices.

Yes, they make it sound illegitimate somehow: "DeSantis did so with the help of a secretive judicial panel."

So?


