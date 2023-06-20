Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices

The Washington Post reports that three liberal justices in Florida unusually retired at once, leaving three vacancies. Being a Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis seized on the opportunity to fill the vacancies with conservative justices. They could have also gone with pounced.
The hard-right turn was by design.— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 20, 2023
DeSantis seized on the unusual retirement of three liberal justices at once to quickly remake the court. https://t.co/1lL1LpG33O
We realize WaPo is butthurt by this, but what's this about a "hard-right turn"? It's DeSantis.
This reminds us of all the clowns who accused President Trump of "packing the court" when he filled vacancies with conservative justices.
Are you sure he didn't pounce? I mean all he did was follow the state constitution— Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) June 20, 2023
DeSantis seized!— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 20, 2023
And by seized, they mean the governor filled vacancies as described under Article V Section 11 of the Florida Constitution. https://t.co/Q2P3SQ2pYT pic.twitter.com/pVhhuErdpM
Poor WaPo, there’s already a pending Community Note to vote on. https://t.co/ZJERaFCEes— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 20, 2023
Out: pounced— Rando mind/your/own/business (@RandomFLDude) June 20, 2023
In: seized
So...he's doing his job?— Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) June 20, 2023
“The hard right turn was by design.”— Matt Grilli (@grilli262) June 20, 2023
Yes. Correct. He got elected twice.
Wonder does the Washington Post ever spot a “hard-left” turn. pic.twitter.com/erkmjvwTP1— TheRealDeal 🇺🇸 🏴☠️ (@TheRealDealMD) June 20, 2023
Democrats never fill vacant judge positions as fast as they can. 😂— MJ Stock Trader (@stock_mj) June 20, 2023
I don't know what's more pathetic. That you used the tired "seized on" phrase to describe a Republican's actions or that you're treating the filling of a court vacancy as some sort of unusual or questionable action by a governor.— AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 20, 2023
Yes, they make it sound illegitimate somehow: "DeSantis did so with the help of a secretive judicial panel."
So?
"Seized"— Andre (@DreLilMountain) June 20, 2023
Did he force them to retire or something?
