@OccupyDemocrats get rightfully dragged for ghoulish attempt to tie Elon Musk to missing...
NYT looks at the personally painful relationship Joe Biden has with his son...
Pentagon says accounting error provided an extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal
Authors of children's book about gay penguins say removing it from library was...
Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices
Hunter Biden's lawyer tells MSNBC what's fair is his client 'gets on with...
Chip Roy Excoriates Democrats in Rules Committee Hearing
'Bye Bye, Binary' is a children's board book about how babies don't need...
Men's Heath says if you're attracted to women, you might be gynosexual
SPLC says it's OK to say gay even though you know, it's ALWAYS...
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's cas...
There is still one heroine in America willing to make Hunter Biden pay
Trial date set in Trump’s ‘documents’ case

TikTok bro Harry Sisson loves Joe Biden because he's a great and supportive father

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 20, 2023

If you don't know Harry Sisson, he's that annoying Gen Z dude on TikTok who visits the White House and absolutely is not paid by the DNC to shill for Joe Biden. (The DNC pays his agency, and his agency pays him, see?)

We just did a post on a fawning piece in the New York Post looking in on Biden and the "gaping hole" in his heart that is his son, Hunter Biden. As we said in that post, Biden has always insisted that Hunter has done nothing wrong, even though his sweetheart plea deal has him pleading guilty to tax evasion and felony gun possession to keep out of prison.

Biden is still very proud of his son, and Sisson says that's why we love Biden … he's a great and supportive father (though he's not such a great grandfather, having never met Navy let alone acknowledged her existence).

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal
Aaron Walker

Sisson is supposed to be rallying Gen Z to vote for Biden, so of course he's going to say something stupid like Biden's a great father. He can't even remember where his son died, or just lies about it when the occasion suits him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: FATHER HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal
Aaron Walker
@OccupyDemocrats get rightfully dragged for ghoulish attempt to tie Elon Musk to missing Titanic sub
Amy
Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices
Brett T.
Chip Roy Excoriates Democrats in Rules Committee Hearing
Twitchy Staff
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART
Sam J.
Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal Aaron Walker