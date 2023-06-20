TikTok bro Harry Sisson loves Joe Biden because he's a great and supportive father

If you don't know Harry Sisson, he's that annoying Gen Z dude on TikTok who visits the White House and absolutely is not paid by the DNC to shill for Joe Biden. (The DNC pays his agency, and his agency pays him, see?)

We just did a post on a fawning piece in the New York Post looking in on Biden and the "gaping hole" in his heart that is his son, Hunter Biden. As we said in that post, Biden has always insisted that Hunter has done nothing wrong, even though his sweetheart plea deal has him pleading guilty to tax evasion and felony gun possession to keep out of prison.

Biden is still very proud of his son, and Sisson says that's why we love Biden … he's a great and supportive father (though he's not such a great grandfather, having never met Navy let alone acknowledged her existence).

After Hunter Biden was charged with federal crimes, President Biden was asked about it.



He said “I’m very proud of my son.” This is why we love President Biden. He cares about his family no matter what. He’s a great and supportive father 👏 pic.twitter.com/mXhsT3P2e7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 20, 2023

Ask him how many grandkids he has, noodle arms. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 20, 2023

@DNC You guys need a new one. This one’s broken. — Tyler (@TWM316) June 20, 2023

A good father is someone who teaches their child good morals, and to be accountable for their actions. Joe Biden did none of those things. — Stefanie Daubert 🇺🇸 (@Stefild) June 20, 2023

As long as he gives Dad his ten percent. :) — Cheryl Strauss (@CherylStrauss21) June 20, 2023

A responsible adult would say something like “I love my son. Clearly he made some mistakes”, but Joe Biden has never been a responsible adult. — Iron Pony Cowboy (@John_P_Neal) June 20, 2023

He lied on a federal application to obtain a firearm, and then threw the firearm away near an elementary school.



If Don Jr. did this, you would be foaming at that mouth in an adderall-induced rage, attacking him mercilessly. — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) June 20, 2023

Is there anything the Bidens can do to get any of criticism from you or do they have a hall pass for everything? — Political Opposition (@PoliticalOpps1) June 20, 2023

They do crime together. — TheRealBigJake (@thereal_bigjake) June 20, 2023

His son is a drug addicted, whore addicted gun toting criminal. 🤔



That’s something to be proud of, I guess. — Shana Walker (@LittleMsNullity) June 20, 2023

Hunter is deadbeat, corrupt and a drug addict. You didn’t expect his corrupt father to say that, did you? — OG (@106ORN) June 20, 2023

I can’t believe what people will say and do for money… Harry, you are such a clown bro. Gen Z is nothing like you. We are becoming more and more Christian and Conservative by the day and I just know that terrifies you… not because you actually care, but because of your money. — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) June 20, 2023

🤮🤮🤮🤮



You 100% don’t believe what you’re saying.



You’re literally paid to post democrat propaganda, but this one had to of hurt 😂😂 — Sean Bahre (@bahrecat) June 20, 2023

Sisson is supposed to be rallying Gen Z to vote for Biden, so of course he's going to say something stupid like Biden's a great father. He can't even remember where his son died, or just lies about it when the occasion suits him.

***