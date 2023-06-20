Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices
Chip Roy Excoriates Democrats in Rules Committee Hearing
'Bye Bye, Binary' is a children's board book about how babies don't need...
Men's Heath says if you're attracted to women, you might be gynosexual
SPLC says it's OK to say gay even though you know, it's ALWAYS...
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's cas...
There is still one heroine in America willing to make Hunter Biden pay
Trial date set in Trump’s ‘documents’ case
Democrat Donor Arrested for Starting Massive California Wildfire
Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and...
Legal analyst (and former federal prosecutor!) offers up insane, 'provably untrue' take on...
Greta Thunberg PAINFULLY reminded of her climate doomsday prediction on 5-YEAR-anniversary...
ABC News' Jon Karl showcases his journalistic ineptitude while discussing Hunter Biden on...
Megyn Kelly has just 2 words for annoying 'vaccine expert' Hotez whining about...

Hunter Biden's lawyer tells MSNBC what's fair is his client 'gets on with his life'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 20, 2023
MSNBC

As you know by now, Hunter Biden is getting off with a slap on the wrist due to a sweetheart plea deal on charges of tax fraud and illegal possession of a gun. Thousands are in prison for the same crimes, but their last names aren't Biden, so too bad for them. It couldn't be clearer that we have a two-tiered justice system, but MSNBC wonders what would happen if the judge went "freelance" and asked for jail time (which isn't going to happen).

Biden's attorney, Chris Clark, says that what's fair for his client is that he gets on with his life. He's got kids to ignore and fingerpainting to do.

He's spent more time in a courtroom trying to get out of paying child support than he has defending himself against the tax and gun charges.

Recommended

Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices
Brett T.

It's astounding that Biden isn't facing any jail time. Well, not really. But let's hope he can "get on with his life," seeing how this has been so much of a burden on him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HUNTER BIDEN MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices
Brett T.
Chip Roy Excoriates Democrats in Rules Committee Hearing
Twitchy Staff
Men's Heath says if you're attracted to women, you might be gynosexual
Brett T.
Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing
Sam J.
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART
Sam J.
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices Brett T.