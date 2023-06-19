The White House posts a picture of 'the duo that gets the job done'

This isn't the first time the White House has tweeted this photo. Maybe they thought we needed proof of life for Vice President Kamala Harris, but this shot doesn't work, because it's a year old. Besides thinking "What a couple of losers" every time we see it, we also think of President Joe Biden's promise that he was going to have lunch with Harris once or twice a week to make sure they were on the same page.

What has Harris been up to lately? And what job have they got done?

The only thing harder to believe than Biden running again is the Dems keeping Harris on the ticket.

The duo that gets the job done. pic.twitter.com/UoH9BTavmO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2023

Two derelicts. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) June 19, 2023

If you mean decimating the country in record time then yeah — GretchenB (@GretchenInNEPA) June 19, 2023

Like what. Give US ONE example. pic.twitter.com/W73yqs1ZMT — Ettyd (@ettyd) June 18, 2023

This looks like an ad for a nursing home visit. — DrGratefulAC19 (@gratefulAC19) June 19, 2023

If the job was raising taxes on the middle class, starting a war, creating a record 50-year high inflation, taking political bribes, arresting your political opponents, and dropping charges on SBF, then yes, you got the job done. — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) June 19, 2023

Now this might be an actual tweet from Biden. Even the people who regularly tweet from this account are not this cringe. On second thought, they are — Laura (@LauraL2126) June 19, 2023

If by “gets the job done” you mean “destroys a once prosperous and great nation,” then yeah. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 19, 2023

Uh no, Biden is very rarely not on the job. Gets up late, goes to bed early, and goes home on the weekends. — Patriot Lioness (@Patriot_Lioness) June 19, 2023

Depending on what is meant by "the job." I feel like they did a job on me. — TE de la Belle (@TEdelaBell71220) June 18, 2023

Looks like an old man with his Jamaican caretaker. — The Pink Elephant in the Room (@PEITRblog) June 19, 2023

We can't tell if she's trying to keep him from falling down or holding him off after he started going in for a sniff.

If “the job” is embarrassing us in front of the entire universe, yes! They get the job done. — Brenda Craig (@brendacraig1948) June 19, 2023

Seriously, what has this administration gotten done? What has Harris gotten done … she's more useless than Biden.

