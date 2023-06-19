CNN anchor says Chinese officials had an 'almost scolding tone' with Antony Blinken
The US Military is monitoring mean tweets so tweeps better be nice to...
White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'
California Sen. Scott Wiener says platforming RFK Jr. is 'deeply irresponsible'
UN recognizes the International Day for Countering Hate Speech
Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations
Del. Stacey Plaskett let's the mask SLIP and says what she REALLY thinks...
COWARDS! Sec. Blinken bends the knee to China on behalf of Biden admin,...
John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thr...
'It’s almost satirical': CNN fails Father's Day
Joe Rogan Offers Liberal Doctor $100,000 to Debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent...
Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him...
Guys, watching thirsty Molly Jong-Fast begging for Joe Rogan's attention is freakin' HILAR...

The White House posts a picture of 'the duo that gets the job done'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 19, 2023

This isn't the first time the White House has tweeted this photo. Maybe they thought we needed proof of life for Vice President Kamala Harris, but this shot doesn't work, because it's a year old. Besides thinking "What a couple of losers" every time we see it, we also think of President Joe Biden's promise that he was going to have lunch with Harris once or twice a week to make sure they were on the same page. 

What has Harris been up to lately? And what job have they got done?

The only thing harder to believe than Biden running again is the Dems keeping Harris on the ticket.

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations
Twitchy Staff

We can't tell if she's trying to keep him from falling down or holding him off after he started going in for a sniff.

Seriously, what has this administration gotten done? What has Harris gotten done … she's more useless than Biden.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TWEET WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations
Twitchy Staff
The US Military is monitoring mean tweets so tweeps better be nice to Milley or else
justmindy
White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'
Brett T.
John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread
Sam J.
California Sen. Scott Wiener says platforming RFK Jr. is 'deeply irresponsible'
Brett T.
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations Twitchy Staff