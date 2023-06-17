Handy chart proves there are more than two genders

This is the second time we've done a post based on a tweet from Terror Alarm, which describes itself as "Non-State-Affiliated Agenda-Free News Media with a focus on combating terrorism through #AI." We wondered then if it was a parody account, and it's not doing much to prove that it's not. This tweet's from back in February, but it just started making the rounds this week. We laugh now, but pretty soon all of these will be restroom signs at Target.

We see Terror Alarm miscounted, though — some are duplicates, such as the man whose right leg identifies as female.

⚧️🏳️‍⚧️THERE ARE MORE THAN 2 GENDERS. pic.twitter.com/4W6e0bGBLr — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) February 27, 2023

I too identify as a man with a female left leg https://t.co/UserST8dzT — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 15, 2023

A good comedian should be able to print a giant cut out of that display, have it on an easel on stage and just have a field day — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) June 15, 2023

Notice how they only use 2 colors... one for each of the 2 genders



Pink = Female

Blue = Male — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 15, 2023

To be fair, I have considered my right arm female since I was about 14. — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD (@woodyspigroasts) June 15, 2023

Why are there only two variations of genetalia? — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) June 15, 2023

Bet you guys can’t reach a consensus and name even a half of these. — Corey Toomey 🇺🇸 (@Cortoome) June 15, 2023

I like the bottom right corner one, I always felt that my right foot is too feminine. Thank you for letting me know that I am not alone. — MikeyK (@TheWittyMikey) June 16, 2023

There are zero genders. — James Lindsay, professional right-wing troll (@ConceptualJames) June 15, 2023

Did you honestly think this would be anything other than a joke? — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) June 15, 2023

No, seriously, what do you call the gender that's male with a female arm?



Because that's me! — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD (@woodyspigroasts) June 16, 2023

My left leg feels feminine, WHY AM I EXCLUDED. This is so oppressive. — Pontificating Paul (@Lord_grimz) June 15, 2023

So what's it called when only your arm is a boy when you're a girl?



Or you have a girl leg on your boy body??



I mean.... there has to be a name for each one.



How do they procreate?? — Elaine Gebhardt BSN, ADN, RN (@RNGebhardt) June 15, 2023

You can't argue with all-caps, and you certainly can't argue with the science, especially when it's in chart form.

