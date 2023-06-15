Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Elon Musk parody says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month';...
PBS NewsHour says 'anti-trans laws' jeopardize indigenous people's religious expression
California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)
Drag queens tell NBC News all they want is 'basic respect' for their...
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a...
KJP Thinks It's 'Dangerous' to Protect Women's Sports
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
YES! The 'pendulum' is starting to swing BACK in a big way and...
California State Senator Urges Parents to Flee His State
WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him...
Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut...

Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 15, 2023

We can't say much about Molly McGhee because she's protected her account. Her bio says she's a novelist, and Amazon does show her book coming out this October. "A workplace novel, at once tender, startling, and deeply funny, Jonathan Abernathy You Are Kind is a stunning, critical work of surrealist fiction, a piercing critique of late-stage capitalism, and a reckoning with its true cost," reads the description. A reckoning with the true cost of late-stage capitalism, huh? Because McGhee seems to have a problem with truckers who wear cowboy hats and make six figures (and also don't have tens of thousands in college loans).

We can't embed her tweet, but Rob Province managed to grab a screenshot, and apparently, truckers are just supposed to come out and admit they're white supremacists.

Recommended

Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Brett T.

Nailed it.

Be sure to pre-order her anti-capitalist novel from Amazon, the most evil corporation in America that abuses its workers. One of those poor slobs is going to deliver her book to your house … from a truck.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: WHITE SUPREMACISTS TRUCKERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Brett T.
Elon Musk parody says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'; Updated
RickRobinson
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Brett T.
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Brett T.
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration Brett T.