Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists

We can't say much about Molly McGhee because she's protected her account. Her bio says she's a novelist, and Amazon does show her book coming out this October. "A workplace novel, at once tender, startling, and deeply funny, Jonathan Abernathy You Are Kind is a stunning, critical work of surrealist fiction, a piercing critique of late-stage capitalism, and a reckoning with its true cost," reads the description. A reckoning with the true cost of late-stage capitalism, huh? Because McGhee seems to have a problem with truckers who wear cowboy hats and make six figures (and also don't have tens of thousands in college loans).

We can't embed her tweet, but Rob Province managed to grab a screenshot, and apparently, truckers are just supposed to come out and admit they're white supremacists.

Ok I’m going to try and provide some incite into this type of person as o grew up with them, went to college with a few and dated a few over the years.



The “I’m better than this place” girl… pic.twitter.com/yNYLfhDwdD — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

I've seen enough to get a fix on this gal and I've seen her type a million times. And they're a dime a dozen in the writing world. They almost always go into the arts... never the sciences. Because your intelligence can be measured in the sciences. Writing is subjective. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

Molly here grew up poor, TN I believe she said, but she mentions "poor" & "the south" about a million times. She making a point here. That she has the authority to speak on these topics & tell the liberal NY writing society that they're correct to hate rural white poors. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

She absolutely hates her parents, hates having to grow up in & around all that poor, all that filth, all their ignorance.



Imagine knowing you’re better than everyone else & having to share a school bus with them. A lunch table. A class room. The rage builds for 18 years. pic.twitter.com/1PCMBK6x1c — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

Make no mistake I would bet Molly here has a mildly above average IQ & was probably in a underfunded school system. Most rural schools get the left overs after the cities take all the money. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

I would also bet my IQ is much much higher & my aptitude testing probably blows hers out of the water. But I digress... She knows 'better than this filth. She knows she's destined for better things than her ignorant father. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

And slamming her father & where she's from is her ticket into the world she so desperately wants to be a parts of. The world she looks at from behind the glass for so so long. She wants to be accepted, to be one of them, to be on the other side of the glass looking out not in. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

Make no mistake, she hates her parents & where she grew up. But she can now use them now that she's free. Away from home, in college, with that scholarship she worked so hard for to escape that hell hole. She's among her people now. Free of the unwashed. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

It probably started organically, a comment here a slam there & next thing she knows the cool kids from NY old money families are hanging on her every word of hate for her home & father. She's telling them everything they've always believed & they cant get enough. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

She enthralls them with tails of her ignorant father. With every telling her gets slower, more racist. His house becomes a broken down mobile home, then a shack. He's probably drooling by her senior year. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

Every negative feeling & thought she's ever had about where she's from gets her praise from her peers.

She's made it, she's arrived.

She's accepted.

She's one of them... pic.twitter.com/2AVdnskYjs — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

But what happed you ask? Why is she so angry & full of rage & hate now? She got what she wanted? She made it, she's in NY. A professor. Around her kind all day. A published author. How can someone get their wish at 28 & still be so bitter, hate filled & angry? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

Because once again she knows she's better than this. An apartment in Flatbush? Ikea bookshelves? She should be buying her kitchen knobs at Restoration Hardware not fucking Home Depot. My god the people there are no better than the plebs back home. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

She gets on social media & sees some of those hicks back home are driving brand new F150's, buying homes, having kids, showing off the new deck they built or the new kitchen their wife has wanted for years. THEY'RE A FUCKING WELDER FOR THE LOVE OF GOD!



I TEACH AT COLUMBIA! — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

Her NY friends (at least some of them) had trust funds, came from money, had a grandparent pay their way. But here she is paying back money that if her stupid ignorant father just hadn't been so stupid & poor she wouldn't have to be paying these back. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

As if it was even possible her hate grows deeper. Her father is responsible for why she isn't as well off as her friends. He didn't give her a trust fund. The stupid ignorant blue collar hicks back home shouldn't be buying homes... or be happy. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

She's 28, deeply in debt & unhappy. Life wasn't supposed to be this way. She did the thing. She followed the playbook. She made it. She arrived. Is this really it?



Yes Molly... it is. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

There are 2 big age moments in your life.

When you realize you're no longer a kid & your "youth" is in the past. (28-32)

And when you realize you're old & there is more life behind you than in front of you. (45-55)

Obviously the ages vary on the person, but she's hit #1. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

And instead of reflecting, rebuilding a relationship with her father, re-evaluating her world view. She went with what she knows, what's never failed her & doubles down.

Yes... it's the ignorant, racist hicks fault. They are to blame. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

"They" objected to paying off her loans. "They" object to defunding police departments. "They" pointed out the violence at BLM riots. If they would just fall in line Molly could finally be happy & get what's coming to her. What she's earned. What's right. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

I'm 49 & at life stage #2 now. And I see "her type" from my generation & where they end up. I'd give details but this is the internet & I don't feel like shaming people I know IRL. But none have ended up where they thought they would.



All have regrets. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

If I could give Molly one piece of advice... you will only have one father. No matter what evils you've lumped onto him he brought you into the world & unlike many he stuck around. Some don't have a father to hate.



You can still fix this. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

This doesn't have to end with you bawling over a tombstone, begging, pleading, aching for just 5 minutes to take it all back. I've seen this & you are not prepared for that pain when it comes. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

They come home infrequently, usually major holidays and spend the whole time denigrating the town, family, school, homestead, former classmates , etc. Then breeze off after about an hour leaving their blood kin hurt and confused, but always willing to have them back. — Matt Bunnell (@EgoDraconis) June 15, 2023

They know dad will always take them in. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2023

Nailed it.

You are spot on.



She’s also surrounded by people with wayyyyyyyy more resources who are her age. The Ivy League is filled with trust funders and she’s just jealous at the end of the day. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) June 15, 2023

My God, this a truly epic thread and spot-on for all those lower and middle class kids who look down on their "undesirable" roots in flyover/rural America. — Not Sure (@HarryFreeK) June 15, 2023

To be honest, I think you’re overthinking it. Democrats have had a hate and bigotry problem for more than a century. @mollymcghee ranting about some sort of stereotype about men with pickups is just another iteration of the same hate and bigotry that launched the KKK. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) June 15, 2023

What does truck driving have to do with white supremacy? — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) June 15, 2023

I think it’s the reference to “working” —meritocracy has become a key element of white supremacy. — Mike Naylor - “Expression Vector” (@the_grepster) June 15, 2023

Born and raised a populist Democrat, worked and went to school with all kinds of people. But because I’ve worked in a technical field for 35 years and drive a pickup truck, I’ve become white supremacist now? Take me to jail, LOL. — Vince Daliessio (@DaliessioVince) June 15, 2023

Sounds like she means independent people who are against socialism and hand outs for lazy people who refuse to work hard for things they want in life. — Laura-Italian/Polish/Czech Gypsy-Marciano ID USA (@LauraMarciano8) June 15, 2023

Be sure to pre-order her anti-capitalist novel from Amazon, the most evil corporation in America that abuses its workers. One of those poor slobs is going to deliver her book to your house … from a truck.

