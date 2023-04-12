Fox News is reporting that a transgender person who was just, like, really mad about the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade is getting a sweetheart plea deal from devout Catholic President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.

Joe Schoffstall reports:

President Biden’s Justice Department offered what critics are calling a sweetheart plea deal to a vandal who admitted to defacing a Catholic church with profane graffiti, destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary, assaulting a church worker, and resisting arrest. A plea agreement reviewed by Fox News Digital shows that the DOJ recommends zero jail time for the perp, Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington, following Roe v. Wade’s overturning last June. … [Maeve] Nota smashed two glass doors with rocks and spray-painted the church’s outside walls with messages that read, “F— Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters,” among several other messages. A church staff member was spray-painted across their face while attempting to chase Nota away. When officers located Nota, police said he used a backpack full of spray paint cans to smash the police vehicle before turning himself in.

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, told Fox News Digital, “It is very clear that the Biden Justice Department has politicized and weaponized the FACE Act to go after pro-life Christians praying outside of abortion clinics like Mark Houck while turning a blind eye to violent felons terrorizing and badly damaging Catholic churches like Maeve Nota.”

You remember Mark Houck: Some 30 FBI agents were sent to his house to arrest him for violating the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) more than a year after he was accused of pushing a clinic escort. He faced a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $350,000. He was acquitted of federal charges in January.

WOW: Biden's DOJ offered a sweetheart deal to a transgender vandal who admitted to defacing a Catholic church with profane graffiti, destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary, assaulting a church worker, and resisting arrest.https://t.co/xK77wqOdYY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 12, 2023

"The Biden DOJ tried to put [Mark] Houck in prison for 11 years for defending his son while recommending no jail time for Nota after this deranged trans terrorist badly damaged a Catholic church, fought with the police, assaulted a church employee, and scared the hell out of a… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 12, 2023

“… out of a little old lady praying.”

That was last July.

The double standard and preference for enabling the whole mob against his own self-professed brothers and sisters demonstrates so clearly what a Judas he is. — Angela Erickson (@integratedang) April 12, 2023

According to filings from early March, Biden’s Justice Department hit Nota with destruction of religious property, a misdemeanor that can carry up to one year in prison and $100,000 in fines. A week later, however, a previously unreported plea agreement between the Justice Department, Nota, and his attorney shows that they will recommend no jail time and three years of probation at the time of his sentencing on June 2.

Three years of probation? What kind of deal could Audrey Hale have been offered if the police hadn’t killed her?

The lesson in short: The feds will vigorously defend abortion clinics but blow off hate crimes against Catholics.

