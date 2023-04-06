We’ve read that the would-be mass shooter who was arrested is a biological male who identifies as female. In keeping with our policy of not honoring mass shooters’ preferred pronouns, we’re going to go with “he,” although NBC News can just avoid pronouns completely by ignoring the story. What difference does it make that the suspect was trans, anyway? Just because he was arrested only a couple days after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville?

Huh.

The Daily Wire, which incidentally is headquartered in Nashville and is an “anti-trans hub,” reports:

Law enforcement officials in Colorado have arrested a transgender individual with a communist manifesto for allegedly planning mass shootings at schools and churches in the area.

News of the arrest was made public on Thursday afternoon, but the arrest happened on March 31, just a few days after a transgender terrorist massacred six people, including three children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The 19-year-old was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (two counts), criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

The suspect allegedly targeted Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, Pine Creek High School, and “other targets were churches,” KRDO reported.

A spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office told local media that the suspect was in the process of transitioning.

The suspect was turned in to police by a family member who noticed the threats.

Trending

She certainly does admire those trans youth who are fighting back.

We’ll keep an eye out for mainstream media coverage, although they’ll probably reason that since he didn’t go through with it, it’s not news.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestedchurchescolorado springsmanifestomass shooterschoolstransgendertransitioning