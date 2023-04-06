We’ve read that the would-be mass shooter who was arrested is a biological male who identifies as female. In keeping with our policy of not honoring mass shooters’ preferred pronouns, we’re going to go with “he,” although NBC News can just avoid pronouns completely by ignoring the story. What difference does it make that the suspect was trans, anyway? Just because he was arrested only a couple days after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville?

BREAKING: Transgender male arrested for planning Colorado school shooting, had manifestohttps://t.co/KUmiXNvKyc — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 6, 2023

Transgender Suspect With Communist Manifesto Arrested For Planning Shootings At Schools, Churches https://t.co/ONCpdPQEfK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 6, 2023

Huh.

The Daily Wire, which incidentally is headquartered in Nashville and is an “anti-trans hub,” reports:

Law enforcement officials in Colorado have arrested a transgender individual with a communist manifesto for allegedly planning mass shootings at schools and churches in the area. News of the arrest was made public on Thursday afternoon, but the arrest happened on March 31, just a few days after a transgender terrorist massacred six people, including three children, at a private Christian school in Nashville. … The 19-year-old was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (two counts), criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions. The suspect allegedly targeted Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, Pine Creek High School, and “other targets were churches,” KRDO reported. … A spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office told local media that the suspect was in the process of transitioning.

The suspect was turned in to police by a family member who noticed the threats.

This kind of attempt should be on the radar of every police department all across the nation. — Edward Hanna 🇺🇸 (@EdHHanna) April 6, 2023

Anyone else notice a pattern? — Nessun0 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Green_Thumb1) April 6, 2023

The militant, violent left has convinced mentally ill people that they are normal and that any who deny their normalcy are evil. Therefore it is natural that some of these mentally ill people will feel entitled to committ violence against those "evil" people. The left owns this. — Ctrot35 (@CTrot35) April 6, 2023

A confused mentally unstable male. — Lisa Marie (@4Utruthbombs) April 6, 2023

Why would DeSantis allow this? — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) April 6, 2023

This is what happens when a society validates mental illness instead of treating it. — TX Mom (@TXMom83306688) April 6, 2023

Investigators found instructions on how to build homemade bombs and a whiteboard with the floor plan to Timberview Middle School — 🇺🇸 (@TheBourbonette) April 6, 2023

They hate themselves so much it overflows to whoever surrounds them. Get these people into treatment. — Sailing Philosophy (@sv_Philosophy) April 6, 2023

Somebody needs to tell KJP she needs to tone her violent rhetoric down or it’s going to look like she’s inciting these murderers. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 6, 2023

She certainly does admire those trans youth who are fighting back.

Cute. This little militant trans movement is contagious. And has the White House’s blessing all over it. — Thomas Sowell's Warrior (@415GoldIsValue) April 6, 2023

I’m thinking we won’t see this on any national news. Just a theory. — B-Rock (@Bartlar49) April 6, 2023

We’ll keep an eye out for mainstream media coverage, although they’ll probably reason that since he didn’t go through with it, it’s not news.

