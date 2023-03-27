NBC News says it has confirmed the identity of the suspect in a deadly shooting earlier today at Covenant School, a private Christian school, in Nashville, Tennessee. Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female, was reportedly a former student at the school.

A lot of people are zooming in on the Facebook profile of Audrey Hale from Nashville Tennessee who goes by he/him — so maybe this mass shooting will be blamed on a white male after all.

NBC has confirmed the shooter’s identity Audrey Hale, a former studenthttps://t.co/AFWFmJUJpx — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 27, 2023

🚨 #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting the Nashville school shooter has been identified as Audrey Hale, a biological female that identifies as he/him. Audrey previously attended the school. pic.twitter.com/1Np2obg2zs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 27, 2023

RIP this story — Chris Bertman (@manofbert) March 27, 2023

Well let’s see how quickly this gets buried. — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) March 27, 2023

Did NBC just misgender the shooter? — Ligma Sachs (@todd_dwan) March 27, 2023

NBC News is reporting and identifying the 28-year-old Nashville shooter as Audrey Hale, a biological female that identifies as He/Him on their LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/X0lv4rogyh — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 27, 2023

*Unconfirmed* reports identify the Nashville shooter as “Audrey Hale”, a biological female that identifies as “He/Him” on their LinkedIn Authorities believe the transgender shooter previously attended the Christian school Instagram account “creative.aiden” has been deleted pic.twitter.com/ybdQVQsZ6H — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: The deceased mass shooter of the Christian school in #Nashville has been identified as #trans person Audrey E. Hale. Three children & three staff were murdered. The shooting comes amid a surge in far-left death threats in Tennessee over the state https://t.co/gHQ6S0YSYd… pic.twitter.com/RbJyFe5xM9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

“… over the state banning the medical transitioning of minors. Hale’s art page featured LGBTQ+-themed work.”

BREAKING: Audrey E. Hale, the 28-year-old woman who identifies as he/him and uses the name "Aiden," is identified as the now-deceased suspect who shot up a Christian school in Tennessee, killing 6, including 3 children. The killings follow the state banning the medical… pic.twitter.com/Sp4RfGwcUj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

Wild how fast the name came out — Quez (@Queznose) March 27, 2023

More proof that mental illness kills people not guns. — Emiliano Zapata (@the_real_Zapata) March 27, 2023

So the narrative will be spun as a poor trans person who was persecuted by the Christian school, so she had to do it. She was getting justice for herself. Or himself. That's what the media will say. — LynnieMac (@LynnieMac429) March 27, 2023

Keep in mind, NBC News has only confirmed the shooter’s identity, even if they may have misgendered the shooter.

Attacking a Christian school? Sounds like hate related — Linz (@MrsLinzo) March 27, 2023

Don’t deadname her. — john burke (@thejohnburke1) March 27, 2023

The Nashville Christian school shooting is not the first instance of a transgender school shooter. A Colorado transgender teenager was sentenced to life in prison for the deadly Highland Ranch, Denver school shooting in 2019. pic.twitter.com/shUgzZqW4W — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2023

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the mass shooter who killed 5 people at Club Q in Colorado Springs, was also transgender/non-binary. pic.twitter.com/N3SMF9AEhk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2023

One is an outlier. Two is a coincidence. Three is a pattern. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2023

Nashville school shooting: Right now we are at the part where the alleged shooter's internet presence gets scrubbed/altered and manifestos get written. The name will be released after that. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 27, 2023

Editor’s note: We’re using the “Breaking News” graphic again to avoid giving the shooter any publicity by posting his or her photo.

