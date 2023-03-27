NBC News says it has confirmed the identity of the suspect in a deadly shooting earlier today at Covenant School, a private Christian school, in Nashville, Tennessee. Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female, was reportedly a former student at the school.
A lot of people are zooming in on the Facebook profile of Audrey Hale from Nashville Tennessee who goes by he/him — so maybe this mass shooting will be blamed on a white male after all.
NBC has confirmed the shooter’s identity
Audrey Hale, a former studenthttps://t.co/AFWFmJUJpx
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 27, 2023
🚨 #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting the Nashville school shooter has been identified as Audrey Hale, a biological female that identifies as he/him.
Audrey previously attended the school. pic.twitter.com/1Np2obg2zs
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 27, 2023
RIP this story
— Chris Bertman (@manofbert) March 27, 2023
Well let’s see how quickly this gets buried.
— Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) March 27, 2023
Did NBC just misgender the shooter?
— Ligma Sachs (@todd_dwan) March 27, 2023
NBC News is reporting and identifying the 28-year-old Nashville shooter as Audrey Hale, a biological female that identifies as He/Him on their LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/X0lv4rogyh
— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 27, 2023
*Unconfirmed* reports identify the Nashville shooter as “Audrey Hale”, a biological female that identifies as “He/Him” on their LinkedIn
Authorities believe the transgender shooter previously attended the Christian school
Instagram account “creative.aiden” has been deleted pic.twitter.com/ybdQVQsZ6H
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 27, 2023
BREAKING: The deceased mass shooter of the Christian school in #Nashville has been identified as #trans person Audrey E. Hale. Three children & three staff were murdered. The shooting comes amid a surge in far-left death threats in Tennessee over the state https://t.co/gHQ6S0YSYd… pic.twitter.com/RbJyFe5xM9
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023
“… over the state banning the medical transitioning of minors. Hale’s art page featured LGBTQ+-themed work.”
BREAKING: Audrey E. Hale, the 28-year-old woman who identifies as he/him and uses the name "Aiden," is identified as the now-deceased suspect who shot up a Christian school in Tennessee, killing 6, including 3 children. The killings follow the state banning the medical… pic.twitter.com/Sp4RfGwcUj
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023
Wild how fast the name came out
— Quez (@Queznose) March 27, 2023
More proof that mental illness kills people not guns.
— Emiliano Zapata (@the_real_Zapata) March 27, 2023
So the narrative will be spun as a poor trans person who was persecuted by the Christian school, so she had to do it. She was getting justice for herself. Or himself. That's what the media will say.
— LynnieMac (@LynnieMac429) March 27, 2023
Keep in mind, NBC News has only confirmed the shooter’s identity, even if they may have misgendered the shooter.
Attacking a Christian school? Sounds like hate related
— Linz (@MrsLinzo) March 27, 2023
Don’t deadname her.
— john burke (@thejohnburke1) March 27, 2023
The Nashville Christian school shooting is not the first instance of a transgender school shooter. A Colorado transgender teenager was sentenced to life in prison for the deadly Highland Ranch, Denver school shooting in 2019. pic.twitter.com/shUgzZqW4W
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2023
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the mass shooter who killed 5 people at Club Q in Colorado Springs, was also transgender/non-binary. pic.twitter.com/N3SMF9AEhk
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2023
One is an outlier. Two is a coincidence. Three is a pattern.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2023
Nashville school shooting:
Right now we are at the part where the alleged shooter's internet presence gets scrubbed/altered and manifestos get written.
The name will be released after that.
— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 27, 2023
Editor’s note: We’re using the “Breaking News” graphic again to avoid giving the shooter any publicity by posting his or her photo.
