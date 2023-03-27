NBC News says it has confirmed the identity of the suspect in a deadly shooting earlier today at Covenant School, a private Christian school, in Nashville, Tennessee. Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female, was reportedly a former student at the school.

A lot of people are zooming in on the Facebook profile of Audrey Hale from Nashville Tennessee who goes by he/him — so maybe this mass shooting will be blamed on a white male after all.

“… over the state banning the medical transitioning of minors. Hale’s art page featured LGBTQ+-themed work.”

Keep in mind, NBC News has only confirmed the shooter’s identity, even if they may have misgendered the shooter.

Editor’s note: We’re using the “Breaking News” graphic again to avoid giving the shooter any publicity by posting his or her photo.

