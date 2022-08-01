President Joe Biden is back in isolation with COVID-19, but he’s expected to make a TV appearance at 7:30 p.m. to announce a successful counterterrorism operation against Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

Fox News reports:

The United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a “significant” Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri in Afghanistan over the weekend, a senior administration official told Fox News. President Biden on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. E.T. is expected to address the nation from the White House on the operation. “Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan,” the senior administration official told Fox News Monday. “The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

So, Al Qaeda is back in business in Afghanistan.

Zawahiri had a $25 million bounty on his head since 2001. In addition to planning 9/11, also behind attack on USS Cole that killed 17 American sailors in Yemen in 2000. State Dept. says he played role in August 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 1, 2022

Something done weekly by our brave special forces, that they would prefer to be kept secret, yet @POTUS will find any morsel to try to prove he's a leader and for us to forget the Afghanistan pull out debacle. — Geo (@GeP0912) August 1, 2022

Joe Biden slept through the whole thing😴😴 — RMill (@RoxanneMillhol1) August 1, 2022

I want to see a body before I'll believe Joe Biden. — Lawrence Gibson (@Lawrencevgibson) August 1, 2022

BASED — Ansar Al-Uromastyx (@AUromastyx) August 1, 2022

And It only took 20 years — Hic. (@TheHigherSpace) August 1, 2022

Only @JoeBiden will manage to drop in the polls on these headlines — Macro&Growth (@MacroGrowth) August 1, 2022

As we've learned from history, killing a leader doesn't stop a terrorist group in its tracks. But it does show that even the most evasive and high-profile of terrorists is not immune, and it forces the next leader to have to constantly watch his back. — Morgan Demboski (@MorganDemboski) August 1, 2022

Remember when President Trump took out Qasem Soleimani, and most of the Democrats at the primary debates, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Bernie Sanders said he shouldn’t have done it, and Nancy Pelosi accused the administration of needless provocations?

* * *

Update:

Insight from @CBS_Herridge c/t source: the fact that Zawahiri was in Afghanistan and in/near Kabul would NOT have been permitted without the blessing of the Taliban, and further evidence that a year after the US exit, Afghanistan has become a safe haven for al Qaeda. — Mary Walsh (@CBSWalsh) August 1, 2022

