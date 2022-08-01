President Joe Biden is back in isolation with COVID-19, but he’s expected to make a TV appearance at 7:30 p.m. to announce a successful counterterrorism operation against Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

Fox News reports:

The United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a “significant” Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri in Afghanistan over the weekend, a senior administration official told Fox News.

President Biden on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. E.T. is expected to address the nation from the White House on the operation.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan,” the senior administration official told Fox News Monday. “The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

So, Al Qaeda is back in business in Afghanistan.

Remember when President Trump took out Qasem Soleimani, and most of the Democrats at the primary debates, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Bernie Sanders said he shouldn’t have done it, and Nancy Pelosi accused the administration of needless provocations?

