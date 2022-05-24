We don’t know much yet, only what we’ve heard from Fox News’ Bill Melugin, whom Media Matters has dismissed as a “far-right propagandist,” but we’ve found his reporting pretty solid. Unfortunately, what we’re hearing is that there was a shot fired outside an elementary school, and then the alleged shooter barricaded himself inside the school. Melugin reports “multiple fatalities.”

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

There has been a shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, TX. @TxDPS and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin tell me one person has been shot and the shooter ran to the school. DPS says the shooter is still barricaded inside the school right now. @FoxNews https://t.co/PBhmH3lPt2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

Photos from our @FoxNews photographer at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin tells me the shooting happened a block away from the school, then shooter ran to school. He and DPS tell me one person shot. Awaiting further info. pic.twitter.com/xttZ5gzK8K — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

BREAKING: There are multiple fatalities as a result of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, a law enforcement source tells me.

More details to come as we learn them and can confirm further info. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yADSNh1Coc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

Horrible. We’ll update this post as we learn more.

Recommended Twitchy Video