We don’t know much yet, only what we’ve heard from Fox News’ Bill Melugin, whom Media Matters has dismissed as a “far-right propagandist,” but we’ve found his reporting pretty solid. Unfortunately, what we’re hearing is that there was a shot fired outside an elementary school, and then the alleged shooter barricaded himself inside the school. Melugin reports “multiple fatalities.”

Trending

Horrible. We’ll update this post as we learn more.

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill Meluginelementary schoolfatalitiesmass shootingTexasUvalde

Recommended Twitchy Video