That headline is quite a mouthful, so we’ll just get this out of the way upfront:

This is posted as part of a concerted campaign by the @GOP-Nazi Party to demonize transgender Americans. — Antifa H.D. Gregg ☭🏴✝️ (@HDGregg) May 10, 2022

With that off our chests, we’ll refer you back to a post we did in February, when Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón refused to prosecute a 26-year-old transgender child molester as an adult because the incident had occurred just weeks shy of Hannah Tubbs’ 18th birthday, when she identified as a male named James Edward Tubbs. Now Tubbs has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 2019 robbery and might not get to stay in juvenile detention with the other minors. “Prosecutors sentenced Tubbs to two years at a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office declined to transfer the case to adult court, adhering to one of the progressive prosecutor’s day-one directives barring ‘children’ from being tried as adults,” Fox News reports.

“Tubbs had a very lengthy criminal record before George Gascón allowed Tubbs to be sentenced to minimal time in a juvenile facility, which included arrests and convictions for murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and even a prior sexual assault of a 4-yr-old girl,” Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami told Fox News Digital.

BREAKING: 26 y/o transgender child molester James “Hannah” Tubbs has been charged with murder & robbery by Kern County and is in their custody. Tubbs was serving a 2 year sentence at a juvie facility in LA after DA @GeorgeGascon refused to prosecute him as an adult. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/p5lBYD4mvr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2022

Whoa … did Melugin just “deadname” her? And misgender her? He did. Expect him to be prosecuted next.

Law enforcement sources tell me this is in relation to a robbery and homicide that took place in Kern County in 2019.

Tubbs was set to be released as soon as next month and was not going to have to register as a sex offender. Now he faces his 4th strike in CA, and life. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2022

Based pronoun use, Bill. 👍🏼 — Patrick (@PMC713) May 10, 2022

Is this the same guy caught bragging to his father on a jail-house phone about “meat?” — Mike Magouirk (@jmmagouirk) May 10, 2022

Yes it is! — Cassandra Vandenberg (@VandenbergAssoc) May 10, 2022

This is the guy they sent to a female juvie facility after he sexually assaulted underage girls, right? Because he said he identified as a woman. — Pork Chops & Apple Sauce 🐺 (@occhipig) May 10, 2022

Thank you Bill Melugin – excellent reporting 🏆 pic.twitter.com/r3bxFbDNWg — Joni Job (@jj_talking) May 10, 2022

Place your bets. Will Gascon release him again immediately? — Jamie Duff (@JamieDuffDevOPs) May 10, 2022

Maybe Gascon will take him home to the family and all have a nice dinner together. — Charles J (@Chazzman1953) May 10, 2022

Thank God for Kern County — AltAzn 🇺🇸 (@Alt_Azn) May 10, 2022

Kern County does not play like LA County does 👍🏻👍🏻 — Sasquatch (@Sasquatcher2) May 10, 2022

Well no one, I mean NO ONE saw this coming. — Jen H 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@JenHam222) May 10, 2022

It’s just another one of those stories trying to paint transgender folx as criminals.

