With that off our chests, we’ll refer you back to a post we did in February, when Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón refused to prosecute a 26-year-old transgender child molester as an adult because the incident had occurred just weeks shy of Hannah Tubbs’ 18th birthday, when she identified as a male named James Edward Tubbs. Now Tubbs has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 2019 robbery and might not get to stay in juvenile detention with the other minors. “Prosecutors sentenced Tubbs to two years at a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office declined to transfer the case to adult court, adhering to one of the progressive prosecutor’s day-one directives barring ‘children’ from being tried as adults,” Fox News reports.

“Tubbs had a very lengthy criminal record before George Gascón allowed Tubbs to be sentenced to minimal time in a juvenile facility, which included arrests and convictions for murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and even a prior sexual assault of a 4-yr-old girl,” Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami told Fox News Digital.

