Sure, they put up a fence around the Capitol Building, but what if insurrectionists tried to parachute in? The Capitol was evacuated briefly Wednesday after a military aircraft was mistaken for an aircraft posing a probable threat.

The AP reports:

The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, two people familiar with the matter. The people said the aircraft did not report taking off and did not have appropriate clearance. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The plane was carrying members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, who then parachuted into the Washington Nationals’ baseball stadium for a pregame demonstration. Nationals Park is a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.

Oops.

Embarrassing.

