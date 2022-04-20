Sure, they put up a fence around the Capitol Building, but what if insurrectionists tried to parachute in? The Capitol was evacuated briefly Wednesday after a military aircraft was mistaken for an aircraft posing a probable threat.

The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration.https://t.co/PpCAvnRR5Q — The Associated Press (@AP) April 20, 2022

The AP reports:

The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, two people familiar with the matter. The people said the aircraft did not report taking off and did not have appropriate clearance. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The plane was carrying members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, who then parachuted into the Washington Nationals’ baseball stadium for a pregame demonstration. Nationals Park is a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.

Oops.

I guess the Army Paratroopers were at the Nats stadium, but nobody told the folks at the Capitol. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) April 20, 2022

Okay so it looks like the Army parachute team forgot to tell Capitol air defense that they were jumping into Nats Park. LOL. https://t.co/bvYYHVc0vp — Tom Rogan (@TomRtweets) April 20, 2022

1) Fox is told a plane entered exclusion zone around the Capitol after dropping off the parachutists at Nats Park for the Nationals/Diamondbacks game. The plane then entered the flight exclusion zone which triggered the alarm. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2022

2) Multiple Capitol security officials say there was no heads up which they usually get. That triggered the alarm and prompted the Capitol evacuation — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2022

1) Fox is told NORAD/air defense officials were not alarmed by the flight. But USCP may have pulled the trigger to evacuate the Capitol — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2022

2) After all, there is an air exclusion zone around Washington, DC. Not just the Capitol. Thus, air defense officials were aware of the flight. But there was a left hand/right hand issue here. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2022

3) In addition, Fox is told this was a private, single engine Cessna carrying military parachutists. The military does not have its own “parachute” planes. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2022

Fox is told there be some questions asked about what prompted USCP to evacuate the Capitol when NORAD was not concerned. “This is not supposed to happen,” said one senior Capitol security official to Fox. “This looks bad.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2022

I never believed a plane was trying to breach the Capitol because if it was the Capitol Police would have let it in and then complained about it afterwards. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

Capitol Police have time to compile oppo research dossiers on random pastors, but Googling a tail number and making a phone call before EVACUATING THE ENTIRE CAPITOL COMPLEX is apparently a bridge to far. Every single person in USCP leadership should be fired. Including Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/pr8sVPuorm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 20, 2022

Embarrassing.

