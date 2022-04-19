We told you to be on the lookout for this. As MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said, President Joe Biden had better forgive student loans pretty quickly, as his approval with people aged 18-30 had dropped 25 points since his inauguration. We’ve seen other pundits, too, say the same thing: If Biden wants to bring young voters to the polls in November, he’d better start forgiving those loans.

The administration got a start Tuesday by forgiving some 40,000 student loans and offering aid to millions more. Look at these clowns:

U.S. forgives 40,000 student loans, provides aid to millions more https://t.co/VAofW3XD4R pic.twitter.com/JbsaU6ytxj — Reuters (@Reuters) April 19, 2022

The Department of Education announced Tuesday that it would be implementing new criteria for a series of existing student loan forgiveness programs, potentially expanding eligibility to millions of borrowers. https://t.co/MbWHEJmar4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 19, 2022

BREAKING — The Biden admin on Tuesday announced sweeping reforms for income-driven repayment programs. Over 3.6 million borrowers are expected to benefit, according to ED, with at least 40,000 borrowers receiving immediate student loan forgiveness. https://t.co/XXv9BTd8v1 — Adam S. Minsky (@AdamSMinsky) April 19, 2022

Reuters reports:

The U.S. Department of Education has canceled student loan debt for 40,000 people and offered credits to help another 3.6 million pay off their loans under a plan announced on Tuesday designed to aid low-income borrowers and public servants. “Student loans were never meant to be a life sentence, but it’s certainly felt that way for borrowers locked out of debt relief they’re eligible for,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in the statement. The measures add to other steps taken by the administration of President Joe Biden, including a pause on nearly all student loan collection, but they stop short of demands from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for comprehensive student loan forgiveness.

So conservatives will be pissed, and the Squad still won’t be happy because all debts aren’t canceled.

How stupid. — Tonantius Ferreolus (@carnival_kim) April 19, 2022

Not a fan of student loan forgiveness. I got scholarships, worked through college, & chose less expensive but still good choices. A lot of people in my degree program went to community colleges for 1 or 2 years to knock out intro courses cheaply. Financial aid programs! FAFSA! pic.twitter.com/8N7WUlUaGg — Elizabeth (Betsy) Ellis (she/her) 🇺🇲 (@BetsyBetsy2021) April 19, 2022

Your choice to get a loan to pay for something shouldn't be a financial burden on your neighbours who didn't choose to get nor benefit from your getting it. — miil.ca (@PaulMiil) April 19, 2022

So, who were the 40,000?

Exactly. — TwH (@TwH_in_FL) April 19, 2022

Yeah, who got the golden tickets?

Who pays for student loan forgiveness? Are all students victims? or do you need to become woke? — Current Thing (@eternomics) April 19, 2022

Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness is a slap in the face to everyone who repaid their debt– or those who went into the military under scholarship to pay for college. Tuition has also more than doubled over the past 3 decades. The college education system needs an audit. — Jason Church (@JasonChurchWI) April 19, 2022

True.

We’re telling you now — young people with student debt are not going to be happy with this. They want it all forgiven, now.

