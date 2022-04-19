We told you to be on the lookout for this. As MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said, President Joe Biden had better forgive student loans pretty quickly, as his approval with people aged 18-30 had dropped 25 points since his inauguration. We’ve seen other pundits, too, say the same thing: If Biden wants to bring young voters to the polls in November, he’d better start forgiving those loans.

The administration got a start Tuesday by forgiving some 40,000 student loans and offering aid to millions more. Look at these clowns:

Reuters reports:

The U.S. Department of Education has canceled student loan debt for 40,000 people and offered credits to help another 3.6 million pay off their loans under a plan announced on Tuesday designed to aid low-income borrowers and public servants.

“Student loans were never meant to be a life sentence, but it’s certainly felt that way for borrowers locked out of debt relief they’re eligible for,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in the statement.

The measures add to other steps taken by the administration of President Joe Biden, including a pause on nearly all student loan collection, but they stop short of demands from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for comprehensive student loan forgiveness.

So conservatives will be pissed, and the Squad still won’t be happy because all debts aren’t canceled.

Yeah, who got the golden tickets?

True.

We’re telling you now — young people with student debt are not going to be happy with this. They want it all forgiven, now.

 

