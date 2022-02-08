It was last September when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that masks were mandated for children age 2 and up in all state-licensed child care centers. In that same month, she attended mass and told churchgoers to “be my apostles” in getting the word out on vaccinations, and while saying she knew all of the smart people in attendance were vaccinated, “there are people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants.”

On Monday, several Democratic governors declared that they’d be dropping school mask mandates soon, but Hochul isn’t following in their footsteps. Instead, she’s extending the state’s mask mandate for school children indefinitely.

BREAKING: NY Governor extends statewide mask mandate for schools — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2022

While the rest of her fellow blue state control freak Governors are announcing the end to their mask mandates, it’s now being reported that Kathy Hochul is going to EXTEND New York’s mask mandate on kids as young as TWO. This is child abuse & illegal. #UNMASKOURCHILDREN — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 8, 2022

She didn’t get the memo. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) February 8, 2022

just 2 more weeks to slow the spread — Jarin (@ImStillJarin) February 8, 2022

Sounds like a wonderful place to live. Sign me up, I’m ready! — Frankie 5 angels (@lowmtgrate) February 8, 2022

Beyond ridiculous — CHRIS 🐦🌲🪓 (@Curran_CP) February 8, 2022

Strapping cheap paper masks to kids works great. 😐 — Schrödingers Cat (@Quantum_Cat_TX) February 8, 2022

Of course she did — David McIntosh (@ohiodisneydad) February 8, 2022

This photo’s getting shared a lot:

NY is doomed 😭 — RaRa© (@Moi_RaRa) February 8, 2022

Damn I thought California was horrible but congrats to New York for taking the title away from California 💀💀💀 — Life's too short (@Rollingitup1) February 8, 2022

Yes. Because after 2 years of the mandates failing, the obvious answer is to extend the mandates. It's foolish to do the same thing and expect different results. — Elijah🎷 (@RealCallence) February 8, 2022

What you allow is what will continue. — Mark Pagán-Santana (@ClutchSantana) February 8, 2022

TrUsT tHe ScIeNcE pic.twitter.com/Nw2Thh5YeV — Flying Zeppelins (@Toeknee25) February 8, 2022

But I thought the “science changed“ — PP (@pwhinn43) February 8, 2022

CNN’s Dr. Leana Wen just explained today that “the science has changed” on mandatory face masks.

Do NOT acquiesce. — Alexandria Savvas☦️🤍☦️ (@Kefalonitissa) February 8, 2022

There is no scientific evidence to prove masks are effective in schools — NoltMage (@MageNolt) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, other states and countries are ending mask mandates and covid protocols. NY has botched this from the beginning pic.twitter.com/cdjTodr9dh — Stephen Koehn (@koehn_stephen) February 8, 2022

The New York trucker protest is going to be awesome. I can’t wait. — Gumpster (@kshirey1) February 8, 2022

Apparently @GovKathyHochul knows more about this than all the reports and healthcare professionals, who say take the masks off the kids. Let’s not forget all the other states that are ending these useless mandates. — MattyP (@ILikeBeers22) February 8, 2022

Someone can't understand science OR poll numbers — Teacloc (@Teacloc) February 8, 2022

Very smart move before the midterms. — Csaba Szekely (@CsabaSzekely7) February 8, 2022

My Florida house value just increased. — Melanie Lane (@cat3house) February 8, 2022

A convoy needs to park outside Kathy Hochul’s home. Our children cannot wait until November. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) February 8, 2022

You get the government you vote for. — Pimp G (@PimpG18) February 8, 2022

Guess the science in NY is different than rest of country. — jay tka (@bigjay00dx) February 8, 2022

Hochul really did miss the memo.

