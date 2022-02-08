It was last September when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that masks were mandated for children age 2 and up in all state-licensed child care centers. In that same month, she attended mass and told churchgoers to “be my apostles” in getting the word out on vaccinations, and while saying she knew all of the smart people in attendance were vaccinated, “there are people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants.”

On Monday, several Democratic governors declared that they’d be dropping school mask mandates soon, but Hochul isn’t following in their footsteps. Instead, she’s extending the state’s mask mandate for school children indefinitely.

This photo’s getting shared a lot:

CNN’s Dr. Leana Wen just explained today that “the science has changed” on mandatory face masks.

Hochul really did miss the memo.

