The damn sort of burst on this in January, when CNN’s Jake Tapper called it “misleading” to count people who test positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for other reasons among those who are admitted because of COVID-19. “If somebody’s in the hospital with a broken leg and they also have asymptomatic COVID, that should not be counted as hospitalized with COVID, clearly,” Tapper said, catching up with much of the nation’s population who’ve known this for two years.

Now Politico has a big scoop: The Biden administration is asking hospitals to count those two instances separately. Politico’s even good enough to explain why the Biden administration is doing this.

The admin is asking hospitals to report numbers of patients who go to the facility because they have Covid-19 and separate those from individuals who go in for other reasons and test positive after being admittedhttps://t.co/rbCdID3xdw — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) February 7, 2022

So soon?

I think we all know why. Thanks for the effort, tho’ — DPS (@DSul47) February 7, 2022

I think it’s pretty clear why we have to “re-do the math”. — Joseph Wyatt (@JosephWyatt7) February 7, 2022

We know why but thank you. — Elizabeth (@knickstrahm) February 7, 2022

Someone knows that midterms are right around the corner! — El Jefe (@jeffhext) February 7, 2022

Of course they are! Can’t have high numbers hurting Gramps in the polls. — SusanMAdams (@SusanMAdams) February 7, 2022

The "why" is pretty obvious — Palmetto Joe (@Palmetto_Joe) February 7, 2022

Because…. the polls are really that bad… — Philthyvt (@Philthyvt) February 7, 2022

Are we going all the way back to 2020 to fix the count or just starting from when Biden came to power? — dp/dy (@quant_smart) February 8, 2022

*translation* they are trying to figure out how to cook the books to make it seem like they defeated COVID so they have a prayer to win a race or two in the midterms. — Kevin (@Kevin2104OSU) February 8, 2022

Total deaths are about to go down big time. — Juan Billion (@JuanBillion) February 7, 2022

Weird how this only now became a priority. 🙄🤡 — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) February 8, 2022

Yeah, we all know why. — MidwestMD ☘️🥃🇺🇸👀 (@mwrising71) February 7, 2022

We knew Biden’s admin was cooking the books since the start of all this. Now elections are coming and Democrats need some positive press. Disgusting and vile. pic.twitter.com/rFVfi8UbBK — Sean Filly (@SeanSillyFilly) February 7, 2022

pic.twitter.com/mFb6XRH4AT — 📯 'Endorse The Honk Or Get The Bonk' Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) February 7, 2022

You mean the anti-lockdowners who were complaining about this “of” vs “with” COVID were correct all along??? — Trish the Dish (@TrishtheDish_7) February 7, 2022

Yes. We were. — Allen Shrugged (@AllenShrugged) February 8, 2022

Well I guess they’ve decided Covid is over. — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) February 8, 2022

A pretty common sense metric to just now be instituted 2 years into the pandemic… — Scarlet 🇺🇸 (@ColoJo3) February 8, 2022

This should have been done all along. Surprised it didn’t change in January 2021. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) February 7, 2022

They are working overtime to change the narrative for the midterms. — Burt Macklin (@rmurph525) February 8, 2022

This is all so transparent. Your target audience is so left of the bell curve you could tell them anything though, and they will consume it. Pretty depressing to be honest, but that is just how it is. — Crypto Joe ♟ (@jackbinswitch) February 7, 2022

They adjusting all numbers or just those starting 1/20/21? — Esthier (@Esthier1) February 7, 2022

Only now they're deciding this is an important data point to clarify? — underscore (@the_under_score) February 7, 2022

2020 revised up

2021 revised down

🤡 — Freeta Goodholm II We are the 801 (@Idislike_ACs) February 7, 2022

When you don’t have a plan and fail miserably you change the numbers. — Salvini 🇮🇹 (@mbove12) February 7, 2022

Now that the vaccinated people are filling hospitals, they change the metric. Unreal stuff we’re all witnessing, and thankfully it’s all documented. They’ll have to pay the price for what they’ve done. — Noggin (@BangBan64924090) February 7, 2022

This didn’t matter for two years when the numbers were used to restrict civil liberties. Poll numbers say people are pissed so they’re going to change the numbers. Says the whole thing was a charade. — 🍊Disloyal Subject of Emperor Biden🍊 (@TwistedTh1nker) February 7, 2022

“Here’s why:” it’s midterms. The answer is midterms. — Alex (@traditionalalex) February 7, 2022

I’m sure it’s not for political reasons — Dead Pilled (@Deadpilled) February 7, 2022

LOL when the numbers helped drive their panic porn nonsense it was fine. Now that they need an off ramp ASAP it's time to have a more accurate and granular count. Give me a break. — FlimFlamMan (@FlimFlamMan9) February 8, 2022

Joe Biden said he had a plan to shut down the virus. He also had no plan, so this is the new plan: recalculate so the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths suddenly drop.

