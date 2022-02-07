The damn sort of burst on this in January, when CNN’s Jake Tapper called it “misleading” to count people who test positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for other reasons among those who are admitted because of COVID-19. “If somebody’s in the hospital with a broken leg and they also have asymptomatic COVID, that should not be counted as hospitalized with COVID, clearly,” Tapper said, catching up with much of the nation’s population who’ve known this for two years.

Now Politico has a big scoop: The Biden administration is asking hospitals to count those two instances separately. Politico’s even good enough to explain why the Biden administration is doing this.

So soon?

Joe Biden said he had a plan to shut down the virus. He also had no plan, so this is the new plan: recalculate so the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths suddenly drop.

