President Joe Biden is treading water and he’s obviously not happy about it. In Atlanta Tuesday, he reaffirmed his desire for a filibuster “carveout” to get “voting rights” legislation passed, and he’s upset that the Senate isn’t handing him what he wants. We’ve covered plenty of clowns who want to abolish the Senate, and Biden is beginning to sound like one of them, despite having been a senator himself for 150 years.

Biden wants majority rule … and that’s what he’s getting. It might be a 50-50 split in the Senate by party, but without Sen. Joe Manchin on board with nuking the filibuster, it’s 51-49. Add on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and it’s 52-48 … the majority rules, and Biden doesn’t have a majority.

BIDEN: "In America, the majority should rule in the United States Senate." pic.twitter.com/pMhiYwT7ZO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

Oh, and we have 51 presidents. He’s not kidding.

Biden again bemoans his lack of sway – and insists it's not a joke. “We have 50-50 in the United States Senate – that means we have 51 presidents. You all thing I’m kidding.” — Rick Klein (@rickklein) January 11, 2022

@JoeBiden doesn’t understand how the Senate works — TheB'sKnees 🇺🇸🅰️🚀 (@TheB_sKnees) January 11, 2022

I feel like it shouldn’t be too much to ask for a guy who’s been involved in the highest levels of US government for 50 years to understand the distinction between legislative and executive functions, but here we are I guess. — Just Some Random Normo (@just_a_rand0) January 11, 2022

Tell me you don't know civics without saying it. Our "President" is a joke. https://t.co/UiBItSoL0m — TheInfoWarrior (@TheInfoWarrior2) January 11, 2022

Bruh… you were a fucking Senator. You know that's not true. https://t.co/VzlVhO8oOp — 4 Door S’mores Whore. (@RideTeddys) January 11, 2022

Says a guy who sat in the Senate for 40 years under the current rules. — J Chris Mason (@jchrismason) January 11, 2022

He has no idea. No idea how this works — Andrea Craig (@tremaster) January 11, 2022

If you have the majority, you do. 52-48 is a majority, voting against you.

It has been 2 years, and this jackass still hasn't learned to stop coughing into his hands. https://t.co/TDenfGBTx0 — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) January 11, 2022

US Senate:

Republicans 50

Democrats 48

Independents 2

Now who has the majority? — Mark P. Levy (@MarkPLevy) January 11, 2022

Good thing the majority is ruling. He is just mad that the majority on this issue isn't on his side. — Kevin (@ToruYano2024) January 11, 2022

Bookmarking this for the next time there’s a GOP majority and Biden demands that the minority have more control. https://t.co/KYXdp2ScOj — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 11, 2022

Desperate man trying to rescue his weak and chaotic legacy. — Mike (@ivscore17) January 11, 2022

Hey Joe go BACK TO THE BASEMENT👇 pic.twitter.com/Q43w9KQzEG — TamaraC (@TamaraC09688922) January 11, 2022

He was planning his legacy on being shutting down COVID in the first 100 days of his presidency, and then he banked it on Build Back Better. He’s got nothing.

