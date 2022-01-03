Remember Independence Day 2021, when the Biden administration put out a tweet announcing that your Fourth of July feast would cost $0.16 less than it did in 2020? The administration put together a slide show showing that the price of ground beef was down 8 percent, and pork chops were down 2 percent.

So when did Big Meat get so greedy? By December, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was blaming inflation at the supermarket on “the greed of meat conglomerates.” So what changed between July and December? Meat producers suddenly got greedy and hiked up prices?

The White House is going with that story, and on Monday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to combat “the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.” Sounds like Biden wants to break up Big Meat.

There’s even a meme already.

It’s a good thing we still have that $0.16 banked.

