Remember Independence Day 2021, when the Biden administration put out a tweet announcing that your Fourth of July feast would cost $0.16 less than it did in 2020? The administration put together a slide show showing that the price of ground beef was down 8 percent, and pork chops were down 2 percent.

So when did Big Meat get so greedy? By December, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was blaming inflation at the supermarket on “the greed of meat conglomerates.” So what changed between July and December? Meat producers suddenly got greedy and hiked up prices?

The White House is going with that story, and on Monday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to combat “the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.” Sounds like Biden wants to break up Big Meat.

(Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden will announce plans Monday to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing, ratcheting up a months-long campaign that has blamed anti-competitive practices for contributing to surging inflation. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 3, 2022

There’s even a meme already.

Amazing how all these companies simultaneously discovered greed at the same time Joe Biden's policies created massive inflation https://t.co/MbudkPnDzL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2022

I'm sure going to war with companies responding to market cost pressures will solve the inflation issue… https://t.co/wsSPGtHlDY — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 3, 2022

Okay well, mid 30s approval it is. https://t.co/qkI00B3Asl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2022

Red Wave definitely coming in 2022. pic.twitter.com/xZdle4o6RD — FilmScoreLove (@ScoreAndOST) January 3, 2022

How very Venezuelan of him. — B-Dog (@AllHigherGround) January 3, 2022

Get ready to see what REAL shortages look like. — Stone (@CrierStone) January 3, 2022

Because nothing bad ever happens when governments try to control prices. — SeriouslyPeople? (@IrrationalGovt) January 3, 2022

Inflation is always about the money supply. Nothing else. — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) January 3, 2022

The slow descent into blaming corporate greed and not infinite printing of money as the cause of inflation is happening. — aashrai ravooru (@aashrairavooru) January 3, 2022

How headline should read: Our government prints trillions of dollars out of thin air creating inflation of our currency and then blames companies for adjusting their prices to reflect the weakened dollar. — Mike Walls (@Mike_Walls) January 3, 2022

When does he get to the part where he addresses the actual issues causing inflation and supply chain problems? All of this deflecting and finger pointing isn’t going to make anything better. — Never Wrong (@K0FaSho) January 3, 2022

Is this the next step in government taking over the supply of food? — Michael Newton (@mjnewton) January 3, 2022

Create a problem than bring in the government to fix it. Communism 101 — Johnny (@Johnny34403017) January 3, 2022

Meat is gonna get WAY more expensive once Biden makes it “affordable” https://t.co/AZN9CcGb08 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 3, 2022

"I'm from the government and I'm here to help" https://t.co/4sOdTe305I pic.twitter.com/1bhk3GEN7w — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) January 3, 2022

Weird how they waited until HE was president to become greedy. https://t.co/axhPWrAi0N — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) January 3, 2022

So weird that all these price increases only started under Joe Biden. You'd think these companies would have jacked up prices under Donald Trump, you know, with this being all about corporate greed and all. https://t.co/yJrDq8t40E — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 3, 2022

NARRATOR: Meat prices are up because fuel and other things needed to process meat are more expensive because of Biden's policies. https://t.co/g0zarJUIQC — RBe (@RBPundit) January 3, 2022

It’s weird that those big conglomerates kept their prices low during the Trump administration. Do you think it might have something to do with the fact that Trumps energy policy had oils and gas prices at record lows and Biden’s policies jacked them up? — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) January 3, 2022

A rudderless administration dominated by online activists like Senator Karen. https://t.co/2Pqv0Kl8Op — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 3, 2022

After stoking inflation with massive spending (and threatening to do more) the Biden Admin is now cracking down on the ag sector of the economy just to shore up its narrative. Once again, governing by press release. https://t.co/YyZPsABHkX — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) January 3, 2022

He's really gonna go full commie price fixing Mayor Pete gonna be the bread czar lmao https://t.co/zDRo56AbpM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 3, 2022

They invented this excuse out of thin air and now they are going to try to destroy companies who themselves have been hit by inflation in order to save their poll numbers. Surely @DavidAFrench will be calling for impeachment as a response to this gross abuse of power. — Nicolás Diaz (@MrNicolasDiaz) January 3, 2022

Biden is the problem, everyone knows it. #LetsGoBrandon — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) January 3, 2022

It’s a good thing we still have that $0.16 banked.

