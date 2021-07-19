As Twitchy reported last month, the first sentence was handed down in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A 49-year-old salon owner was sentenced to three months probation and fined $500 after pleading guilty to parading in a capitol building. Now, a Florida man who breached the Senate chambers has been sentenced to eight months in prison — the first sentence laid down for a felony.

HuffPost reports:

Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying in a recent filing that he, “like each rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy” by forcing lawmakers to temporarily abandon their certification of Joe Biden’s election victory and to scramble for shelter from incoming mobs. Video footage shows Hodgkins, 38, wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt, the flag flung over his shoulder and eye goggles around his neck inside the Senate. He took a selfie with a self-described shaman in a horned helmet and other rioters on the dais behind him.

“That was not, by any stretch of the imagination, a protest,” [U.S. District Judge Randolph] Moss said. “It was … an assault on democracy.” He added that the riot “left a stain that will remain on us … on the country for years to come.”

His lawyer has asked that Hodgkins serve no prison time, arguing that his actions weren’t that different from the grandmother and salon owner.

Today, Paul Hodgkins will be the first 1/6 defendant sentenced on a felony guilty plea. He engaged no violence. His crime: entered the Capitol wearing a Trump t-shirt, held a Trump flag, took a selfie with Q Shaman. Prosecutors want 18 months in prison:https://t.co/4Olui6BIjc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2021

In this case of the first 1/6 defendant to be sentenced on a felony despite committing no violence, federal prosecutors are arguing the Capitol riot wasn't an ordinary crime but an act of "domestic terrorism" — consistent with the overall Biden plan:https://t.co/K4pwiiv2Dt — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2021

Selfies are violence. — Grant Lingel (@GrantLingel) July 19, 2021

This is a plea deal? As far as I can see this is simple trespass. Such a blatant violation of the 8th amendment I have never saw. — J. Scott McPhee (@JScottMcPhee) July 19, 2021

I don’t always agree with Glenn. But I respect him because he asks questions that should be asked. If this man engaged in no violence whatsoever, this seems excessive. It WILL be used as precedent against protesters, be they BLM or otherwise. And it will benefit conservatives. — Standing Desk Left (@MoveUsLeft) July 19, 2021

If he gets 18 months, then Congress needs to make 18 months the mandatory sentence for any future unlawful trespassing, vandalism or destruction of any local, State or Federally owned government building or property.

That would pretty much stop Dem protests from coast to coast. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) July 19, 2021

It doesn’t serve any purpose to have non-violent individuals in jail, but these individuals tried to prevent the democratic transfer of the presidency. That’s different than simple breaking and entering. I think probation + community service would be more appropriate. — Dave Robertson (@GlobalBanking) July 19, 2021

You all really want this? Sad times — barbetter (@barbetta999) July 19, 2021

He pled guilty to one count of “obstructing an official proceeding”. 18 months sounds extreme for this offense (it matters not what you think of his actions – the penalty is based on the charge). 90 days or less seems a better fit. — Nilla Mano (@AlanMolin34) July 19, 2021

In Chicago, you get 1 month probation for breaking and entering, if Kim Foxx decides to charge you. — Greg Gardella (@gagardella) July 19, 2021

I don't understand the insistence by Greenwald and others to minimize the events of 1/6. — James L. Greenlee (@GreenleeGazette) July 19, 2021

Because the domestic terrorism wrought by #Antifa and #BlackLivesMetter for consecutive eight months is being completely ignored by @FBI and @DOJ for their killing of cops, assault on innocent citizens, arson, destruction of businesses, trespassing and thug looting. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) July 19, 2021

The DOJ and prosecutors should be very careful concerning the way they handle these cases. The message they want to send may not be the message they send. Using 2 different criteria to charge protesters may not work for you the way you think it will. — Robert Rasmussen (@RobertR96719445) July 19, 2021

The report says that he breached the senate chamber. By breached im guessing he broke the doors down or was able to overpower those capitol police officers risking their lives to protect the senate chamber? — Robert Rasmussen (@RobertR96719445) July 19, 2021

Glenn you're spot on with a lot of things but you're off base on this one my friend. Yeah, he didn't use a weapon or harm anyone but he did participate in breaking in to the US seat of government. He should serve time for what he did. The sentence would be proportional IMO — Jon Moore (@Sulaco22) July 19, 2021

Correction: Trespassing and mob action is, in fact, a crime punishable by the law. — Adam R Theis (@adam_theis) July 19, 2021

Wonder if the people that did the same and worse at the federal buildings in the Pacific Northwest will be prosecuted to this extent. Exact same laws. They were also actively trying to burn some federal buildings. — Baker (@BBakerhooch) July 19, 2021

As someone said, it will be interesting to see what sort of sentences are handed down for violent offenders. We’ve got nearly 500 cases to go through.

