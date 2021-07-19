As Twitchy reported last month, the first sentence was handed down in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A 49-year-old salon owner was sentenced to three months probation and fined $500 after pleading guilty to parading in a capitol building. Now, a Florida man who breached the Senate chambers has been sentenced to eight months in prison — the first sentence laid down for a felony.

HuffPost reports:

Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying in a recent filing that he, “like each rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy” by forcing lawmakers to temporarily abandon their certification of Joe Biden’s election victory and to scramble for shelter from incoming mobs.

Video footage shows Hodgkins, 38, wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt, the flag flung over his shoulder and eye goggles around his neck inside the Senate. He took a selfie with a self-described shaman in a horned helmet and other rioters on the dais behind him.

“That was not, by any stretch of the imagination, a protest,” [U.S. District Judge Randolph] Moss said. “It was … an assault on democracy.” He added that the riot “left a stain that will remain on us … on the country for years to come.”

His lawyer has asked that Hodgkins serve no prison time, arguing that his actions weren’t that different from the grandmother and salon owner.

As someone said, it will be interesting to see what sort of sentences are handed down for violent offenders. We’ve got nearly 500 cases to go through.

