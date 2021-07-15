Bill Melugin of Fox LA is reporting that Los Angeles County will reimpose an indoor mask mandate starting Saturday at midnight. The mandate applies regardless of your vaccination status, so if you thought getting vaccinated was your passport to freedom, you were wrong.
BREAKING: L.A. County just announced it will reimpose an indoor mask mandate, regardless of your vaccination status, beginning Saturday night at 11:59 pm. @FoxNews
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2021
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2021
That’s lame.
— Sabrina Schroeder (@SabrinaGS20) July 15, 2021
Omg. Make it stop.
— 💎Almo330💎 (@Yigh) July 15, 2021
I wonder how many people will actually comply ?
— Jason Ryan (@JasonRyanPhoto) July 15, 2021
— Drinky McSipSip (@DrinkyMcSipsip) July 15, 2021
Let’s “trust the science.” 🤦🏻♀️
— Lucy Lucille (@Lucylucille60) July 15, 2021
Just cancelled my trip to California.
— Tom Marrows (@tom_marrows) July 15, 2021
I have no words. 🙁
— Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) July 15, 2021
And it begins
— j (@justinjjudah) July 15, 2021
Mandates are not laws. Do not comply.
— Bob (@B_W3T) July 15, 2021
Going back to “normal” was never the plan
— kristi (@kristidiffee) July 15, 2021
Nope.
— For America (@ForAmerica) July 15, 2021
Such BS. What a slap in the face to those who got vaccinated.
— DannyH (@usual_suspect89) July 15, 2021
Wait so the vaccines don’t work then?
— steve (@carenhopesfor) July 15, 2021
Then why take the vaccine?
— Boris Watanabe (@BorisWatanabe) July 15, 2021
You all thought getting the jab would give you back your rights-LOL!
— Chief America 1st Trumpster – AF Journalism (@ChiefTrumpster) July 15, 2021
this kills the vaccine drive in LA County stone dead
— Andy White (@white) July 15, 2021
What happened to trust science?
— Garrett (@Alphabet1919) July 15, 2021
This ends when there is no longer anything to gain politically. Not a moment sooner.
— Chad (@ChadSpringer) July 15, 2021
The zero-risk cult needs to be shut down.
— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) July 15, 2021
Is anyone actually surprised by this? LA is too far gone to be rescued from these overlords
— Michael J. Cox (@MichaelJCox24) July 15, 2021
California is a blight before the Lord.
— Joel Valenzuela (@TheDesertLynx) July 15, 2021
BREAKING: L.A. County will also require everyone to carry around a security blanky and/or small stuffed animal, because the outside world scary.
— Nauseous_Remy (@Bagel_Bionic) July 15, 2021
Unscientific nonsense.
— Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) July 15, 2021
Pure insanity. What’s more is that since they lifted the last mandate, stores have been packed with people voluntarily wearing their masks. This is all a joke at this point. Why bother with vaccines.
— WestCoastLiving2020 (@WLiving2020) July 15, 2021
This will never end.
— Don Penim (@Don_Penim) July 15, 2021
The government never said it would end. They just dangled carrots, like President Biden saying you could have a small gathering for Independence Day if you behaved.
Related:
From 'Follow the science!' to 'Ignore the science!': California will not follow CDC guidelines on masks in schools https://t.co/LqFQFjOWv3
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 10, 2021