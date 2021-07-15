Bill Melugin of Fox LA is reporting that Los Angeles County will reimpose an indoor mask mandate starting Saturday at midnight. The mandate applies regardless of your vaccination status, so if you thought getting vaccinated was your passport to freedom, you were wrong.

BREAKING: L.A. County just announced it will reimpose an indoor mask mandate, regardless of your vaccination status, beginning Saturday night at 11:59 pm. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2021

That’s lame. — Sabrina Schroeder (@SabrinaGS20) July 15, 2021

Omg. Make it stop. — 💎Almo330💎 (@Yigh) July 15, 2021

I wonder how many people will actually comply ? — Jason Ryan (@JasonRyanPhoto) July 15, 2021

Let’s “trust the science.” 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Lucy Lucille (@Lucylucille60) July 15, 2021

Just cancelled my trip to California. — Tom Marrows (@tom_marrows) July 15, 2021

I have no words. 🙁 — Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) July 15, 2021

And it begins — j (@justinjjudah) July 15, 2021

Mandates are not laws. Do not comply. — Bob (@B_W3T) July 15, 2021

Going back to “normal” was never the plan — kristi (@kristidiffee) July 15, 2021

Nope.

Such BS. What a slap in the face to those who got vaccinated. — DannyH (@usual_suspect89) July 15, 2021

Wait so the vaccines don’t work then? — steve (@carenhopesfor) July 15, 2021

Then why take the vaccine? — Boris Watanabe (@BorisWatanabe) July 15, 2021

You all thought getting the jab would give you back your rights-LOL! — Chief America 1st Trumpster – AF Journalism (@ChiefTrumpster) July 15, 2021

this kills the vaccine drive in LA County stone dead — Andy White (@white) July 15, 2021

What happened to trust science? — Garrett (@Alphabet1919) July 15, 2021

This ends when there is no longer anything to gain politically. Not a moment sooner. — Chad (@ChadSpringer) July 15, 2021

The zero-risk cult needs to be shut down. — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) July 15, 2021

Is anyone actually surprised by this? LA is too far gone to be rescued from these overlords — Michael J. Cox (@MichaelJCox24) July 15, 2021

California is a blight before the Lord. — Joel Valenzuela (@TheDesertLynx) July 15, 2021

BREAKING: L.A. County will also require everyone to carry around a security blanky and/or small stuffed animal, because the outside world scary. — Nauseous_Remy (@Bagel_Bionic) July 15, 2021

Unscientific nonsense. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) July 15, 2021

Pure insanity. What’s more is that since they lifted the last mandate, stores have been packed with people voluntarily wearing their masks. This is all a joke at this point. Why bother with vaccines. — WestCoastLiving2020 (@WLiving2020) July 15, 2021

This will never end. — Don Penim (@Don_Penim) July 15, 2021

The government never said it would end. They just dangled carrots, like President Biden saying you could have a small gathering for Independence Day if you behaved.

