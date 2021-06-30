Jazz Shaw reported over at our sister-site Hot Air a couple of weeks ago that San Jose’s mayor, Sam Liccardo, had big plans. “He just wants to charge an annual fee to anyone who happens to have a legally owned firearm and force all gun owners to carry mandatory liability insurance,

Shaw writes. “See? Totally harmless, right?”

It looks like the city council has approved the ordinance, making San Jose the first city in the nation to make (law-abiding) gun owners compensate for gun violence (by non-law-abiding gun “owners”).

San Jose became the first city in the nation to require gun owners to compensate taxpayers for gun violence, a symbolic step toward addressing soaring shooting deaths.https://t.co/yjCOCFLnMh — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 30, 2021

How is it a symbolic step if the annual fee is real? According to CBS San Francisco, “San Jose would become the first U.S. city to require gun owners to pay a fee to compensate taxpayers for the public cost of responding to gun violence.”

That sounds … unconstitutional.

San Jose will require gun owners to take out liability insurance on their firearms. They'll also be required to pay an annual tax to help fund the cost of emergency response to mass shootings. Can't wait to see how this one plays outhttps://t.co/VY9CCtHUkW — Bryan Schott (@SchottHappens) June 30, 2021

This doesn’t make a lot of sense. — Carlos Alvarado (@CoachAlvarado) June 30, 2021

Let me guess only legal gun owners ? — RIP Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) June 30, 2021

Pretty sure criminals will ignore this, but what do I know. — Duck_On_A_Bike18 (@DBike18) June 30, 2021

Another attempt to punish the lower income level gun owners. — Tonecop45 (@tonecop45) June 30, 2021

This will have zero effect on gun violence. Criminals aren’t registering their guns…. legal gun owners commit very few gun crimes. — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) June 30, 2021

I should never have to pay for anything that doesn't affect me — let me get this straight (@isitjustmeor16) June 30, 2021

So when are criminals going to compensate taxpayers for fraud, breaking and entering, murder, etc? This is just another ridiculous symbolic act that will actually hurt people in poor communities. — Tedwardo (@MrTedwardo) June 30, 2021

Will people that are healthy and under a certain BMI receive tax breaks to offset those who need emergency services due to avoidable health related calls due to acquired health conditions related to poor dietary and health choices, that put a strain on city response resources? — Dr. Austin Davis (@TheChiropractor) June 30, 2021

Next, I hope they require car owners to compensate taxpayers for DUI accidents. — David (@_SirDavid_) June 30, 2021

Never try to argue reductio ad absurdum with the left. They will see it as an offer. — Area Man (@lheal) June 30, 2021

Nice – hopefully that will accelerate the population exodus from California. — President-Elect Jason Dusterwald ✝️ (@DusterwaldJ) June 30, 2021

LMAO this will be shot down in court faster than San Jose can say "constitutional rights." @gunpolicy — Ghosts Of Home (@SteelerChris) June 30, 2021

What’s the over/under on how long it’ll take before this is declared unconstitutional? — NotTheFullPackage (@NotTheFullP) June 30, 2021

Isn't there supposed to be some kind of law or doctrine that prohibits the imposition of collective punishment? Or has the rule of law been replaced by punishing people by government fiat rather than for wrongs they themselves committed? — Adamas Nemesis (@AdamasNemesis) June 30, 2021

Another case of blaming hard working law abiding citizens for the actions of criminals, who will surely stop committing crimes when they see their gun insurance premiums go up! — high ass dog (@highassdog) June 30, 2021

the gun owner will need to get insurance and pay a fee. Now if you think for one second that the illegal gun owners are going to get insurance and pay a fee you’re STUPID. Essentially penalizing law abiding citizens. Congratulations another reason to move out of CA. — RECALL Gavin Newsom‼️ (@dontfalforit) June 30, 2021

Symbolism is the progressive’s answer for everything. How about prosecuting and harshly punishing those who use a gun illegally.

Instead, California has been releasing felons early – in a symbolic attempt to show solidarity with criminals. — Cal Bulldog (@calbulldog) June 30, 2021

"a symbolic step toward addressing soaring shooting deaths" At least you guys admit it's symbolic and won't actually accomplish anything other than harming law abiding gun owners. — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 30, 2021

If you are a normal person move out of California. Give them the state that they want. Then sit back and watch the collapse. — Bobson Dugnut (@SeanCamden) June 30, 2021

Can’t believe I was born in this nightmare state. — scottdharris (@scottdharris1) June 30, 2021

Yet another reason sane people are fleeing California. — Caffeinated American (@LynnRichterBlog) June 30, 2021

California is imploding. Good luck with all that. — Erika Boyer (@ebboyer) June 30, 2021

A lot of people are about to lose all their guns in a boating accident — Nunya Bidness (@daniell07860675) June 30, 2021

“Symbolic” ordinances that are unconstitutional don’t tend to apply for very long. Let’s see if the city collects a penny before this is struck down.

