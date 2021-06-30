Here’s a story that was making the rounds Tuesday, but it’s worth a look. According to The Post Millennial, Black Lives Matter activists in Minneapolis surrounded a city council member’s car and demanded that she sign a statement promising that charges against rioters would be dropped.

City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins says activists held her captive in her car for 90 minutes while forcing her to agree to their demands.

BLM activists in Minneapolis created a hostage situation with city council member @annapoetic when they surrounded her vehicle & prevented her from leaving until she agreed to sign a statement that charges against rioters would be dropped. https://t.co/fAi4H45Vkb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2021

KTVZ reports:

Activist Donald Hooker Jr. — one of the activists seen on video confronting Jenkins — says he asked her about police accountability, defunding police and returning George Floyd Square to the people. “We were having a conversation. I was trying to keep her accountable, and I said, ‘Well, we we’ll just have to show up and do a protest at your house, a friendly protest,’ and then that’s when she blew up in my face,” Hooker Jr. said.

Charming. And defunding police? Were these protesters Republicans by any chance?

Here’s video:

This is crazy. — Libia Duran (@Libduran) June 29, 2021

Peacefull hostage situation — CekuS/1994/🏳️‍🌈🇨🇿 (@CekuScz) June 29, 2021

Mostly peaceful. — まきねこ (@Mashimaro77) June 29, 2021

Mostly peaceful kidnapped — Ing. Sacacopias🚢 (@fabRacingTeam) June 29, 2021

Actual political terrorism — Irregular James🇺🇲 (@bigjimwebb) June 29, 2021

Sounds like terrorism to me. — Jarell (@Jarellozera) June 30, 2021

Nothing happens to these people. — SeanS (@SeanSteinhour) June 29, 2021

Does the Minneapolis City Council even have authority over criminal prosecutions? This appears to not only be extortion, but rather stupid extortion as well. — DailyRancor (@DailyRancor) June 29, 2021

So, BLM trash are literally so breathtakingly stupid that they don't even understand a document signed under force & duress has precisely zero legal standing in any court on the planet. That is the mental level of a two year old. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Stoat ن 🐸 🥓🇺🇸 (@Furrystoat) June 30, 2021

She played them. Signed the statement under duress. Null and void. — E-Rex (@TyrantRex12) June 29, 2021

I'd imagine any edict signed under duress carries the same weight as if they'd signed it themselves. — GSWally (@RufnkdnmeBro) June 29, 2021

Unsanctioned violence. When someone sues, doesn’t seem like this coercion would stand up in court. — Johnny Carthief 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyCarthief) June 29, 2021

That statement she signed is not valid. — Rare Bird (@RareBir17759393) June 30, 2021

And they run around with the sheet of paper like it’s some great victory.

That's actually a good thing because now that document can be thrown in the shredder since one can argue all or some of the names listed were forced to sign it under duress. — Mr. Bojangles (@MrBojan30724979) June 29, 2021

If any document is signed under duress it is null and void… they accomplished nothing except maybe a criminal charge for false imprisonment for not allowing her to leave. People need to learn the law 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Kallieco (@kallieco) June 30, 2021

I wonder how long it will take for the FBI to investigate and we make an arrest — Sap6306 (@sap6306) June 29, 2021

You’d almost think @FBI would be interested in this. Guess not. — Rustaffo (@Rustaffo_togo) June 30, 2021

The FBI’s busy right now.

My technique if my car gets surrounded pic.twitter.com/xnb1Mr3sxm — Of-lions-quarrel (@OfQuarrel) June 30, 2021

Related: