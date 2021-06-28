We’d missed that California had already banned state-funded travel to Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas over so-called anti-LGBTQ legislation. Now the state has added Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia. California has long seemed to want to cut itself off from the rest of the country (there was an actual effort at secession), and now it’s doing it, one state at a time.

Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia join the travel ban list due to anti-transgender laws.https://t.co/8eZsi6kbKb — Mackenzie Mays (@MackenzieMays) June 28, 2021

All the states Californians are moving to. — Lyle Lanley (@Lyle_Lanley) June 28, 2021

Add Ohio, I don’t want you idiots coming to my state either — Rick Hardman (@douchemaster3) June 28, 2021

California now bans state-funded travel to states comprising about a third of America's total population, around 105 million residents https://t.co/CLcGiRcuiL — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) June 28, 2021

If your state isn’t on the list you’re doing it wrong — Usgeneral25 (@usgeneral25) June 28, 2021

Shouldn't this be welcome news? — JusticeRolls (@justice_rolls) June 28, 2021

I literally don’t give a shit. — The Draconian Report (@JoeGrundhoefer) June 28, 2021

Hmmm. The national divorce seems to be moving right along — Elizabeth W. (@Elizabe12172785) June 28, 2021

Good. We don't need anymore crazy liberals coming to Florida. — Committee to Free America🇺🇸 (@antidem4usa) June 28, 2021

It’s state funded travel. Who wants state officials from California traveling to their state in the first place — mike (@Dr_Monster_Mike) June 28, 2021

Except for football games. Watch how all this magically disappears if any state school makes the playoffs and has to travel to Alabama. — VegasYAK (@vegasyak) June 28, 2021

Politico notes that colleges “have used private funds to continue traveling to banned states for athletic competition.”

California is missing a huge opportunity. Many states would pay good money for the privilege of being put on a list of places Californians aren’t allowed to go. — Chris Johnston (@cjohnston67) June 28, 2021

Can we ban them from moving here? — matth2os (@matth2osII) June 28, 2021

We just need ~30 more states on that list and we can finally contain the insanity that is California. — Jackie Wright 🇺🇸 (@Joes1Neuron) June 28, 2021

Excellent! Keep going. — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) June 28, 2021

Those states are probably ecstatic. — ToddDDS (@TinaLei42705710) June 28, 2021

Good riddance. — Ghost of Solz (@rpw53) June 28, 2021

Good. No one wants communist-funded Californian government officials skulking about anyway. — Bitcoin CEO (1 of 7.99 Billion) (@CoatTrapper) June 28, 2021

As a native Oregonian and former Washingtonian I know the devastating effects Californians can have on your state. Now, as an Alabamian, I will work to keep Californians out of my new state. — Marlies “1833” Koekkler (@koekkler) June 28, 2021

Craziness. The insane woke idiots took over the government of California. — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) June 28, 2021

Hopefully other states see this and jump on board. Maybe they will stay in the ruins that used to be California then they won't be spreading their ignorance around the country. — daniel depue (@daniel__depue) June 28, 2021

How is this in any way a punishment?

