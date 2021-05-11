To be honest, we don’t know the CDC’s current guidance on kids going to summer camp this year. Back at the end of April, it announced that masks would be recommended for kids age two and up and should be worn except when swimming, eating, or drinking. Seeing as it’s the CDC, that guidance might have changed in the past month, but Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday told CDC Director Rochelle Walensky that the organization had lost credibility over its overly cautious guidance for kids returning to summer camp and school.

Walensky gets personal responding to criticism from Sen. Collins, who said CDC has lost its credibility because of overly cautious guidance on returning to school and camp. pic.twitter.com/KnfjJGO6mE — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) May 11, 2021

And now the CDC has lost even more credibility.

Only thing I thought (besides 'you are wrong') was: her poor kid. — arlington angry mom (@angryarlmom) May 11, 2021

IF she was my Mom, I would count down the days to be able to go to camp too! CooCoo for Coco Puffs! — Dan Bauchiero (@dbauchiero) May 11, 2021

I feel bad for her son to have a mom who is so fearful of a virus with little to no impact on children. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) May 11, 2021

This kind of overpowering maternalism doesn't produce rounded adults…or societies.. — Parasite Lost (@lost_parasite) May 11, 2021

We've learned a lot about transmission and at risk populations since last May. Her response shows she is not taking into account new data and scientific information. Apparently just case counts. — SM (@BeachandBio) May 11, 2021

Last year it made sense since we just didn't know about how the virus spread in children and other risk factors. Now we know it's just not a big risk for kids and vaccinations are widely available for any adults and cases are falling fast. — Kevin Sullivan 🇪🇦🇺🇸 (@LupineChemist) May 11, 2021

Comparing apples to oranges. Last May we had about 1/10 the testing capacity as today. — CatrionaMDW (@CatrionaMDW) May 11, 2021

And she knows the number of infections was a lot higher than that last year due to inadequate testing capacity – this is a straw man argument. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) May 11, 2021

What is she talking about? Not only is she saying she won't let her 16-year-old go to camp this summer, but she's comparing case numbers from May 2020 to May 2021 as if they're comparable, even though we're doing 3x as many tests a day as we were a year ago. https://t.co/dUYm5i95pL — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 11, 2021

I will just leave this here… pic.twitter.com/tUuSGRKXTP — Hobbes Matraca (@HobbesMatraca) May 11, 2021

She's done. Credibility gone. — Clint0n (@candl) May 11, 2021

And @CDCDirector has no factual basis for what she is talking about. — 🎙️🏴‍☠️Doug Wagner🏌️🏼‍♂️🍺 (@DougWagner) May 11, 2021

If your kid is 16, then your kid should be vaccinated and not at risk. Send your kids to camp, America. Don't stunt the growth and ruin the childhoods of a generation because of these anti-science fearmongers. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) May 11, 2021

Is Walensky speaking here in her personal or professional capacity? — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) May 11, 2021

She should resign immediately — People are starting to notice. (@BizzleScott2) May 11, 2021

Who needs logic when emotional appeals work so much better? — Judy 🇺🇸 (@callmejudy2k) May 11, 2021

Zero? Camp doesn’t start in May. Melodrama. — Nita Keesee (@NitaKeesee) May 11, 2021

Why'd she wait until it got to zero? She couldn't have given him a heads up a few days before? Don't you have to sign up and pay well in advance? I'm guessing he knew. I'm also guessing he didn't keep track of the days until camp. — Bob Springer (@rspringertampa) May 11, 2021

She didn't. She's lying — True_and (@True_And11) May 11, 2021

She's feeling the pressure. You know she locks herself in the bathroom and cries. — Jamie (@JamieJigs) May 11, 2021

She has completely disqualified herself here. She doesn’t realize that damage she’s inflicting on public health officials and their credibility. — Icebish (@Icebish1) May 11, 2021

When a person's scientific method involves crying and whining like @CDCDirector , I just stop listening. She inspires no confidence — Unmasked (@Unmaske96716966) May 11, 2021

She's utterly incompetent. WHERE are those infections? Not at camps, and never were. — Dave S. (@dps5400) May 11, 2021

She is addicted to a fake narrative long ago disproven.

She looks like a delusional lunatic. Someone in this crazy admin should offer her an exit ramp…rather than allow her to continue this gruesome public humiliation. — Deb (@esqlegaleagle) May 11, 2021

It's true, the CDC has no credibility to lose. — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) May 11, 2021

She’s an idiot. The camp guidance isn’t science based, it’s overly cautious, and some states had camp safely last year. She ignores the open states like they fell off the map. Mainly because they expose her lies. — BamaCrazy (@BamaCrazy1) May 11, 2021

How about all of the schools that have been open since last fall? Doesn’t that count for anything?

