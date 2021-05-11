To be honest, we don’t know the CDC’s current guidance on kids going to summer camp this year. Back at the end of April, it announced that masks would be recommended for kids age two and up and should be worn except when swimming, eating, or drinking. Seeing as it’s the CDC, that guidance might have changed in the past month, but Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday told CDC Director Rochelle Walensky that the organization had lost credibility over its overly cautious guidance for kids returning to summer camp and school.

And now the CDC has lost even more credibility.

Trending

How about all of the schools that have been open since last fall? Doesn’t that count for anything?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campCDCcoronavirusguidanceRochelle WalenskySusan Collins