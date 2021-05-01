Twitchy reported back on April 12 that the NCAA had confirmed it would pull events from states with bills “banning” trans students from participating in school sports — or at least that’s the way the ACLU reported it. Trans students would still be able to participate in school sports, but on teams according to their biological sex.

With 32 states currently considering the law and every female athlete serious about their career moving to one of those states for college or varsity I think you'll find people voting with their feet and the @ACLU irrelevant which would be a shame. — sam dixon (@SamDixonSA) April 12, 2021

Florida is among those states that would face a boycott from the NCAA, which in turn has prompted Florida’s legislature to pass a bill that would prevent tax dollars from going to businesses or organizations that boycott the state.

Breaking: The Florida Senate and House just passed a bill stripping the NCAA and other organizations of taxpayer money and incentives. The bill is on the desk of Governor @GovRonDeSantis awaiting his signature. President Trump taught Republicans how to have a backbone! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) April 30, 2021

