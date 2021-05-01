Twitchy reported back on April 12 that the NCAA had confirmed it would pull events from states with bills “banning” trans students from participating in school sports — or at least that’s the way the ACLU reported it. Trans students would still be able to participate in school sports, but on teams according to their biological sex.

Florida is among those states that would face a boycott from the NCAA, which in turn has prompted Florida’s legislature to pass a bill that would prevent tax dollars from going to businesses or organizations that boycott the state.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: boycottFloridalegislationncaatax dollarstransgender