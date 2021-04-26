We’ve done plenty of posts on corporate and government training materials and classroom projects disguised as DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) but really promoting the tenets of critical race theory, thanks to the work of Christopher Rufo. Rufo reports Monday that the Iowa state House has passed a bill that would essentially ban critical race theory from public schools.

BREAKING: The Idaho state House has passed a bill banning critical race theory indoctrination in the state's public schools. The legislation would prohibit schools from promoting race essentialism, collective guilt, and neo-segregation. Onward! pic.twitter.com/ZPR5Y7LqWr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 26, 2021

If they would only promote calculus, foreign languages, and literature. — Hyon S Chu (@hyonschu) April 26, 2021

Seriously. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 26, 2021

Calculus? As Twitchy just reported, the Virginia Department of Education has moved to end all advanced math classes before 11th grade as part of its “equity-focused plan.”

The bill reads, in part:

No public institution of higher education, school district, or public school, including a public charter school, shall direct or otherwise compel students to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the following tenets: That any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior;

That individuals should be adversely treated on the basis of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin; or

That individuals, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin.

“The Idaho legislature finds that tenets … often found in “critical race theory” … exacerbate and inflame divisions on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin.”

Great news! Keep it up, thank you! — Jen (@Jen_Vaughan) April 26, 2021

Thank God. — Radi ♫ ♪ (@fivefeetnada) April 26, 2021

I'm compiling a list of states I would move to if /when I leave New York. Idaho just made the list. — Greg (@GreggyNY) April 26, 2021

The only good news we had in at least two weeks. — Finger Lakes Numisismatics (@BuyCoinsAtFLN) April 26, 2021

This is incredibly based. — Oldmanwillow1 (@Oldmanwillow11) April 26, 2021

Somebody needs to get to work Fast in VA. Canceling high level math up through 11th grade? Toddlers "picking Pantone colors to learn about race early to set a foundation for what they'll learn after"…WtFf? — Nolan McKenna (@TheNolanMcKenna) April 26, 2021

I love that states are fighting back against this false narrative!!!! — Jehova-jireh (@meta_noya1) April 26, 2021

Just as when President Trump suggested the 1776 Project in response to the 1619 Project, progressives are claiming this simply means that schools will stop teaching slavery. Rufo has stockpiled a ton of evidence to the contrary, and that yes, critical race theory in public schools is a real thing that ought not to be a real thing.

Related: