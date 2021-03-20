Twitchy sister-site PJ Media had a great exclusive this week about the Biden administration ordering the U.S. Navy to stand down its global operations and subject sailors to training to recognize and combat “extremism.” We all know that candidate Joe Biden called the left-wing extremism of Antifa “just an idea” during the presidential debates, and the National Guard troops who were called President Trump’s “stormtroopers” by Democratics are now stationed outside the Capitol building protecting them, at least until fall, in case some right-wing militia attempts to overthrow the government. We all know what the Biden administration and Democrats consider “extremism.”

So PJ Media published a piece by Ted Mahan (not his real name) about the anti-extremism training going on in the Navy.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden Admin Halts Navy Operations, Orders Sailors to Undergo 'Chilling' Stand-Down Training – PJ Media https://t.co/JsLfGmGaNC — Will Langan (@will385) March 18, 2021

Mahan writes:

… The training we received this month was rushed through in the wake of the Washington, D.C., riot. The course, which was given in a PowerPoint deck, included a slide defining “extremism.” One would expect a broad, catch-all phrase that makes it clear that any radical activity undermining our nation or promoting criminal activity would not be tolerable. But that would be wrong. Extremism was narrowly defined as “supremacist” beliefs only. That’s it. Nothing else. Nothing about anarchism, nothing about any group that might be found on the left. Everyone in the room – of every race, incidentally – had a collective hush as the chilling effect of this clearly biased definition dawned on our team. As one person on our team put it, “Why does the DoD only care about one kind of extremism? Why do they refuse to talk about antifa? Why is it extremist to attack a Capitol police officer, but not extremist to attack a Portland police officer?”

Now Military.com is reporting that Chief Master Sergeant Ramón “CZ” Colón-López is worried that some troops are equating the Capitol riots of January 6 with the summer-long rioting linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some Troops See Capitol Riot, BLM Protests as Similar Threats, Top Enlisted Leader Says https://t.co/RWiHhjUKto — Military.com (@Militarydotcom) March 19, 2021

Stephen Losey reports:

Some troops have drawn equivalencies between the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and last year’s protests for racial justice during recent stand-downs to address extremism, worrying the military’s top enlisted leader. In a Thursday briefing with reporters at the Pentagon, Chief Master Sergeant Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, the senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that some troops have asked, when the Jan. 6 riot is brought up, “How come you’re not looking at the situation that was going on in Seattle prior to that?”

It’s a good question.

The Pentagon is freaking out bc the extremism standdowns are backfiring and the troops keep asking about BLM riots and Antifa https://t.co/SGre8T7rNT — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 20, 2021

The troops are right, though. What's the issue? — 2Zippos (@2Zippos) March 20, 2021

So they're not swallowing the bullshit Xiden is shoveling. — Caveman Deetz (@tahDeetz) March 20, 2021

ANTIFA/BLM riots killed way more people and did billions in damage. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) March 20, 2021

I mean, they're not. One riot was localized, ended in a couple of hours, and was widely condemned. The other lasted months, hit every major city, resulted in billions of dollars in property damage, and was supported by the ruling class. — Joseph Dooley Fiction (@DooleyFiction) March 20, 2021

The DC-Seattle comparison is more useful to these propaganda artists because it’s localized and avoids the Black Lives Matter riots, which resulted in widespread violence, more deaths, and billions of dollars of damage all over the country. — Lafayette Lee (@OrangePartisan) March 20, 2021

Colon-Lopez tiptoes gingerly around the riots of last summer, making sure to validate their motivations and draw a distinction between protests and looting/vandalism. The same effort could be made on behalf of the peaceful majority at the Capitol, but Colon-Lopez avoids this.. — Lafayette Lee (@OrangePartisan) March 20, 2021

BLM is the bigger problem. They are currently occupying an autonomous zone in Minneapolis and are threatening to burn the city down if Chauvin walks. Meanwhile, you're all comparing unarmed boomers going on an unauthorized tour of the capital building to ISIS. — Weaponized Smirk 🟧⬛✝ (@SmirkWeaponized) March 20, 2021

Actually, many of the BLM protests turned into riots. But you already knew that. — Scott (@MIScott68) March 20, 2021

Rioters are rioters. No way around it! — BetheStorm (@BStorm80) March 20, 2021

Veteran here and the troops are right both of these things are terrorism — Andrew (@APar1986) March 20, 2021

Weird. The organised and elite supported riots that resulted in mass destruction, death and long term consequences are clearly worse. Worrying that anyone sees them as equivalent. — Samuel (@sa_moped) March 20, 2021

The BLM riots were far worse, the capitol protest wasn't even in the same league. — …Meh (@gbfergason) March 20, 2021

Does it even concern the military that left-wing extremists were setting up “autonomous zones” with signs declaring, “You are now leaving the U.S.”?

This guy proving you can be physically brave and a moral coward. They deliver definitions that clearly apply both ways, but the troops understand the real intent… Crack down on anything not explicitly Left. — jSinSaTx (@jSinSaTx) March 20, 2021

The top brass of the military is out of touch. The growing divide between the top brass and the rank and file is getting worse. It seems like the brass is embarrassed by the average soldier and looks down on them. — Socially Indespensable (@subutai_x) March 20, 2021

We should all find it disturbing that military leaders are trying to program soldiers to parrot leftist talking points without question while also trying to remove anyone questioning the new regime from their ranks. Sounds like something dictatorships do. — Minerva Neryse (@minervaneryse) March 20, 2021

You mean they’re not buying the left wing MSM propaganda? Good for them. — brent casey (@brentcasey17) March 20, 2021

HEADLINE CORRECTION: “Some military members think violence, looting and burning are wrong, regardless of who does it.”#FixedIt4You — Fake News Alert (@LeftismSucks) March 20, 2021

Listen, we are not in any way condoning the storming of the Capitol Building, but the troops are right: If you’re going to make them sit through training on “extremism,” don’t be surprised when they ask where the concern was over months of rioting and arson and the siege of a federal building in Seattle by anarchists.

Related: