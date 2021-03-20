Twitchy sister-site PJ Media had a great exclusive this week about the Biden administration ordering the U.S. Navy to stand down its global operations and subject sailors to training to recognize and combat “extremism.” We all know that candidate Joe Biden called the left-wing extremism of Antifa “just an idea” during the presidential debates, and the National Guard troops who were called President Trump’s “stormtroopers” by Democratics are now stationed outside the Capitol building protecting them, at least until fall, in case some right-wing militia attempts to overthrow the government. We all know what the Biden administration and Democrats consider “extremism.”

So PJ Media published a piece by Ted Mahan (not his real name) about the anti-extremism training going on in the Navy.

Mahan writes:

… The training we received this month was rushed through in the wake of the Washington, D.C., riot. The course, which was given in a PowerPoint deck, included a slide defining “extremism.” One would expect a broad, catch-all phrase that makes it clear that any radical activity undermining our nation or promoting criminal activity would not be tolerable.

But that would be wrong. Extremism was narrowly defined as “supremacist” beliefs only. That’s it. Nothing else. Nothing about anarchism, nothing about any group that might be found on the left. Everyone in the room – of every race, incidentally – had a collective hush as the chilling effect of this clearly biased definition dawned on our team. As one person on our team put it, “Why does the DoD only care about one kind of extremism? Why do they refuse to talk about antifa? Why is it extremist to attack a Capitol police officer, but not extremist to attack a Portland police officer?”

Now Military.com is reporting that Chief Master Sergeant Ramón “CZ” Colón-López is worried that some troops are equating the Capitol riots of January 6 with the summer-long rioting linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Stephen Losey reports:

Some troops have drawn equivalencies between the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and last year’s protests for racial justice during recent stand-downs to address extremism, worrying the military’s top enlisted leader.

In a Thursday briefing with reporters at the Pentagon, Chief Master Sergeant Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, the senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that some troops have asked, when the Jan. 6 riot is brought up, “How come you’re not looking at the situation that was going on in Seattle prior to that?”

It’s a good question.

Does it even concern the military that left-wing extremists were setting up “autonomous zones” with signs declaring, “You are now leaving the U.S.”?

Listen, we are not in any way condoning the storming of the Capitol Building, but the troops are right: If you’re going to make them sit through training on “extremism,” don’t be surprised when they ask where the concern was over months of rioting and arson and the siege of a federal building in Seattle by anarchists.

