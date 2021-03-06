The New York Post is reporting that New York state Sen. Samra G. Brouk is proposing legislation that would legally link New York public schools’ curriculums with the recommendations of a group called the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States.

That curriculum would begin with children as young as 5 being taught about gender identity.

NY lawmaker wants sex ed for kindergartners https://t.co/XsbfXxrMLl pic.twitter.com/UinsK7UI7E — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2021

The New York Post reports:

Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Samra G. Brouk, a freshman Democrat from Rochester, would tie New York’s health curriculum to standards written by a left-wing interest group that advocates “Sex Ed for Social Change” — and would make those lessons mandatory statewide. Under that group’s current standards, public and charter schools would have to teach 5-year-olds about “gender identity” and instruct 8-year-olds on hormone blockers to prevent puberty in transgender-identifying preteens. Kids as young as 11 would get lectures on “vaginal, oral, and anal sex”; study “queer, two-spirit, asexual, pansexual” and other gender identities; and receive explicit instruction on the use of external and internal condoms, dental dams and other contraceptives.

“We must equip the next generation with the skills and education they will need to thrive,” Brouk told The Post.

