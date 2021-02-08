Here’s video of Tampa, Fla., Mayor Jane Castor holding a press conference in the wake of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory, and though she admits there were tens of thousands out in the streets celebrating, there were a few “bad actors” who went maskless. Somehow, though, they’ll be identified and the police will handle the situation.

BREAKING: At a press conference Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be "identified" by law enforcement and that police will "handle" the situation pic.twitter.com/S20Xv97jYJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2021

It’s from a movie , She’s saying …. pic.twitter.com/cZPqHGDrcL — wsopDREAM (@SpursNchill) February 9, 2021

🚨🚨WAIT🚨🚨 This isn’t a movie it’s real …. 😳 pic.twitter.com/myxt3cm8Q5 — wsopDREAM (@SpursNchill) February 9, 2021

Our ideological self-segregation can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/zHiqTg0WkW — Dr. Frank (@TriggeredAutism) February 9, 2021

Handle the situation = do nothing — Proud Independent (@whiter069) February 9, 2021

I’m sure the police in Tampa have nothing else to do. — Billie Johnson (@mytechguyga) February 9, 2021

What arrogance and horrifying views these people have. That a virus that forces these stances to collide, has become secondary to the business of judgement and punishment. — Grim the Hammer 🇨🇦 2 pants or 3 pants? Farts ≈ ? (@Grimhammer00) February 9, 2021

I hate this state. Can't wait to move out of it next month — The Conservative Atheist (@senserist) February 9, 2021

They gonna arrest Tom Brady then? 🤔 — Kalea (@___Kalea___) February 9, 2021

She passed two dead hookers & a colony of crack heads to get to a presser to threaten sports fans. Let that sink in. — Ron Blaxton (@RonBlaxton) February 9, 2021

I wonder if they did this during the BLM riots 🥴 — Buzzy (@KristiaanBuzzy) February 9, 2021

Thank god. I was worried people would get away with having a good time. — Deckenkatze (@deckenkatze) February 9, 2021

What a tyrant. — AmericaforAmericans (@1776July4) February 9, 2021

These mayors are psychotic. How many of the arena cardboard cutout fans will be arrested? — Matthew (@MatthewRydell) February 9, 2021

Time to split the country down the middle with a big beautiful wall….Enough of this nonsense — thomas (@thomas690586) February 9, 2021

Isn’t that the mayor without a mask during a Stanley Cup boat parade?

Here she is at last September’s TB Lightning Stanley Cup celebration. pic.twitter.com/II2TOZhc5w — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) February 9, 2021

Also Jane Castor at an October fundraiser: pic.twitter.com/FU479FM24V — Liam that’s not an earpiece (@limnicky) February 9, 2021

At least they did not launch a drone strike on them. That's next. — [email protected] Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) February 9, 2021

Found one, just doing my part. Could be a flight risk. pic.twitter.com/DBZJKPeYxA — Jon Otto (@aosplayo) February 8, 2021

This gives a whole new meaning to the term mask police. — Susan Avery (@bythesea_1) February 8, 2021

People wonder why the police are hated. Use them as political pawns whenever we see fit. Defund them but use them as private security. Make them look like the bad guys by "handling" situations they want nothing to do with. — Dón Day Elbaño (@seawolvesss) February 8, 2021

What a superb allocation of time and resources! — Schmitt (@holyschmitt129) February 9, 2021

Cops can’t cite you if no law was broken. No infraction. — T Massey (@ty_massey) February 8, 2021

