Here’s video of Tampa, Fla., Mayor Jane Castor holding a press conference in the wake of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory, and though she admits there were tens of thousands out in the streets celebrating, there were a few “bad actors” who went maskless. Somehow, though, they’ll be identified and the police will handle the situation.

Trending

Isn’t that the mayor without a mask during a Stanley Cup boat parade?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: identifiedJane Castormasklessmayorpolicesuper bowlTampa