Back in September during the campaign, President Biden tweeted, “This is our moment to tackle systemic racism head-on and build a nation true to our founding ideals. A nation where all men and women are not only created equal — but treated equally.”

Yeah, well forget all that, because the Biden Justice Department is dropping a suit from the Trump administration accusing Yale of discriminating against white and Asian students in its applications process.

The Justice Department has dropped a lawsuit against Yale University that alleged discrimination against white and Asian students in admissions. The suit was filed in October under the Trump administration. https://t.co/MYPkJT7TSa — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2021

The Associated Press reports:

The government accused Yale in October of violating civil rights laws because it “discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.” The investigation stemmed from a 2016 complaint by the New Jersey-based Asian American Coalition for Education coalition against Yale, Brown and Dartmouth. … “The challenge to race-based affirmative action in higher education will continue regardless of any change in the Department of Justice,” said Edward Blum, the president of Students for Fair Admissions, which filed the lawsuit against Harvard. The department, under President Donald Trump, had backed the challenge in the lower courts. The Yale investigation also found that the university used race as a factor in multiple steps of the admissions process and that Yale “racially balances its classes.”

Wasn’t Biden lauded for just a week ago for signing an executive order claiming to combat anti-Asian discrimination?

Hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when Trump began calling it the “China Virus.” President Biden has signed an executive order to combat discrimination against AAPI individuals. Here’s a closer look pic.twitter.com/d8TVzPdXzx — America's Voice (@AmericasVoice) January 29, 2021

Huh … the executive order signed by President Biden “directs the Department of Justice to make more vigorous efforts to address discrimination … against AAPI individuals.” But that was just a load of crap, and it was really just a reaction against President Trump’s use of “China virus.”

In October 2020, Yale was sued by the US after a 2-year Civil Rights investigation revealed "long-standing and ongoing" race-based discrimination. CNN Contributor @AshaRangappa_ deleted records showing Yale's racism. The Biden DOJ just dismissed the case without explanation pic.twitter.com/h4iYxFflU8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 3, 2021

“Rangappa said the law school decided to delete its evaluations records because allowing students access to their files would expose the notes and numerical evaluations made by professors in the admissions process.”

This would be impeachable interference if Trump had done it! Of course no reporters will ask questions about the White House pressuring the DOJ to drop the case. — Marcus of Ockham (@HouTwit) February 3, 2021

Down the memory hole it goes 😞 — info100 (@info1009) February 3, 2021

Racism solved — SaltyFox (@SaltyFox9) February 3, 2021

Maybe the judge can refuse to except the dismissal and appoint an independent prosecutor. — Peaceful Protestor Mike Brown (@MikeBro27132451) February 3, 2021

Did anyone tell Judge Sullivan?! He needs to get right on this bc he told us the DoJ couldn't just dismiss cases — Scott "Damnatio Memoriae Democraticae" (@ScottC20012) February 3, 2021

Judge Emmet Sullivan indeed said the Justice Department couldn’t just drop its suit against Michael Flynn, compelling Trump to pardon Flynn even after the DOJ decided not to prosecute.

I guess the judge will now appoint an amicus and insist that the DOJ continue the prosecution. Right? — Paul 🛡️ (@thenotfakepaul) February 3, 2021

I assume the Judge will open this up to allow anyone with internet access to file a brief in opposition/join as a party and lawyer up so he can file his own briefs because that’s how these motions work now. — President-Elect FactsOverFeelings (@_LiberalTears_) February 3, 2021

Wow. Gonna be some DOJ workers who just had 2 years of work flushed down the drain. Hope there are some whistleblowers. — Dr. FunnyNerdygirl (@thenerdygurl) February 3, 2021

Related: