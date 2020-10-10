We’re old enough to remember when it was fashionable to wear tampon earrings in support of Wendy Davis and her 11-hour pro-abortion filibuster in Texas; then-MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry wore them on air to show her support. Since then we’ve heard a lot about “tampon justice,” but this one came as a surprise to us: A hotel in Washington, D.C. with a “female empowerment” theme features in its lobby a massive portrait of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg made out of 20,000 hand-painted tampons.

This revamped D.C. hotel opened with a “female empowerment theme” that features: • A portrait of RBG made out of 20,000 hand-painted tampons

• Cocktails named “the huntress” and “empowermint”

• And a head chef who is male. https://t.co/xMfkTfY2Lq pic.twitter.com/Jvhuy8MpYq — Eater (@Eater) October 9, 2020

Yeah, and they’re very sorry that the head chef is male. Hotel Zena “missed an opportunity to place a woman in a public-facing leadership position,” reports Eater.

This is the boutique hotel with $16 cocktails that America's struggling women, grappling with illness and death and unemployment, have been waiting for https://t.co/s2ljcyzgBO — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 9, 2020

Eater reports:

The hotel did hire a women-owned design company and created opportunities to pay female artist for their work. Andrea Sheehan, the founder of Seattle- and London-based Dawson Design Associates (DDA), commissioned a massive pointillist portrait of late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that’s made out of 20,000 hand-painted tampons (the release notes organic tampon company CORA donated them all). All of the 60 art pieces on-site were painted, photographed, sculpted, or stitched by “feminists of both genders around the globe fighting for human rights,” the release says. … In a quote attached to the release, the CEO of publicly traded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust says the hotel is a “safe gathering space that celebrates diversity, respects different points of view, and opens the floor to topics worthy of meaningful conversation. We know we’re pushing boundaries and might even make some people uncomfortable — and we’re okay with that.”

A hotel that makes people uncomfortable — what a winning sales pitch.

After that description, I’m not sleepy, I’m not thirsty, and I’m definitely not hungry. — tania abramson (@tlaabramson) October 10, 2020

Would love to pass away one day and have people make a portrait of me out of tampons That is what every woman wants, I think — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) October 9, 2020

the RBG dying wish they didn't tell us about — Laura (@laurashepp) October 9, 2020

[wrestling announcer voice] TWWENTTTYYY THOUUUUSANDDDD TAMPOOONNNNNSS — molly insert something spooky here taft (@mollytaft) October 9, 2020

Me zooming in on that painting pic.twitter.com/j2fVP7Zt7C — chris (@cvtwo) October 9, 2020

This is what happens when a dude tries to figure out what women want. This … isn’t it. — Michele Allinotte (@MAllinotte) October 9, 2020

Yes. This is exactly what we've been asking for. Hand-painted tampons. CLOSE IT UP, GIRLS, WE FINALLY GOT IT — Jessica (@RedHeadedWriter) October 10, 2020

Got played. Congratulations! — Sam Mathai (@sam_mathai) October 9, 2020

I would love to see the boardroom that came up with all this. I think I can guess the demographic. — Dracarys, Addison 🔥🔥🔥 (@MsMagsMN) October 10, 2020

Why isn't the floor glass — Helene Taylor ✍🏼🇨🇦 (@procrastnwriter) October 10, 2020

White lib Mecca — MAX PROPAYNE 🎃👻 THE TOWER 7 GUY (@Black24Boi) October 9, 2020

16$ mint juleps but they’re named “empowermint” hell yes smash the patriarchy — bitchstopher colombitch (@jordan_nojordan) October 9, 2020

So much cringe — Gillian Rich (@IBD_GRich) October 9, 2020

This is actually perfect DC pandering. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 10, 2020

Neat idea but couldn't have they just made the entire hotel out of tampons? Shaped like one large, used tampon? Would have empowered my woman-ness so much more :/ — claire (@MadameWombat) October 9, 2020

I sort of admire the entrepreneurs that are able to so deftly tap in the "pure female cringe" demographic I admire them but I do not forgive them — 𝑺𝑳𝑼𝑴𝑳𝑶𝑹𝑫 (@tangemess) October 9, 2020

Welp, that's it. Sexism is over. — Brittany Rubinstein (@BrittRubinstein) October 9, 2020

Nope. — Kara Moloney #NoJusticeNoPeace (@karamoloney) October 10, 2020

Hard pass — Lauren Chapin (@DarthMother64) October 10, 2020

And when this inevitably closes, “misogyny” will be to blame — Dan Mahowny (@DanMahowny) October 9, 2020

Nailed it.

