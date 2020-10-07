OK, we knew that Kamala Harris was going to be doing a lot of smirking and maybe cackling during the #VPDebate, but it’s interesting to see the range of people weighing in on her facial expressions. Megyn Kelly told her to “take it like a woman” when taking a hit from Vice President Mike Pence — at least that’s what we assume Kelly was referring to.

Take it like a woman. Don’t make faces. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Take it like a woman? — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) October 8, 2020

Instead of “like a man.” We can be stoic too — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

The smirking and giggling, I forgot how bad she is at this — Blaine Diggins (@mitters101) October 8, 2020

That's what I was just saying!! — Jenny (@hilljen88) October 8, 2020

Rules are different for women. Hillary couldn’t even address her own supporters the night she lost. She was a coward and the media allowed her to be. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) October 8, 2020

I couldn't watch it anymore because of that very reason. It's too distracting to see her constantly make faces at Pence. — Elena M (@decelle2) October 8, 2020

The exaggerated facial responses are reminiscent of Al Gore sighing — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 8, 2020

Even Never-Trumper Jonah Goldberg thinks the split-screen isn’t helping:

Part of the problem with the split screen is that we see Harris smirking at Pence's statements building expectations for a slam dunk. And then she falls short of one. Pence's more robotic demeanor is annoying but it serves him well. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 8, 2020

Not watching, but you make it sound like Harris has managed to roll Al Gore's two fatal debate flaws into a single package. — Sam Hawkins (@Samuel_Hawkins1) October 8, 2020

The constant split screen is BRUTAL. It should be banned as in humane. — Joe Clements (@JoePClements) October 8, 2020

She couldn’t do a slam dunk if she was alone on the court with a ladder. — Bruiserlady (@freedomjob1) October 8, 2020

That smirking is driving me nuts. — Patricia I. (@illing_patty) October 8, 2020

And here’s The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway on the Harris head-bob:

Did literally no one bother to focus group Kamala Harris' smug head bob thing to see how it goes over with actual humans? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 8, 2020

My wife absolutely hates it. — Jason B. Whitman (@JasonBWhitman) October 8, 2020

Absolutely! It's bad enough I have a headache from the falsehoods and question dodging….the bouncing head is making me nauseous — Remember the Golden Rule (@rememberthegold) October 8, 2020

She saw people doing it on Tic-Tok. Thought it was cool. — Pogoka (@RealPogoka) October 8, 2020

And the smirking! — Walt Maguire (@waltermaguire) October 8, 2020

Smirking is not a good fallback when she doesn’t have the answer. — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) October 8, 2020

She debuted that behavior during Kavanaugh hearing. — Gretchen Grossman (@GGretchenmobley) October 8, 2020

So many faces ALL THE TIME. It is unbearable — Melissa Ortega🕇👩🏽‍⚕️🇺🇸 (@Melissa22577) October 8, 2020

I feel embarrassed for her pic.twitter.com/Jr6mP3DFNA — Krista Thiele (@KristaJThiele) October 8, 2020

I’m so glad you noticed and said something. So smug. — LondonBluue (@LondonBluue) October 8, 2020

Every female trial lawyer, including me, knows that audiences detest women who act like that in a professional setting. — Mary Tobin (@maptobin) October 8, 2020

Yes. It’s annoying and patronizing. — fminga (@fminga) October 8, 2020

OK, it’s not just us. And we learned that Megyn Kelly is a great account to follow during the debate:

This is so calm, soothing. The Smooth Jazz debate. Not like the “Get Off My Lawn” Debate last week. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Harris making the Iran deal sound like a fun campfire w/s’mores we were all enjoying until evil orange man ruined it. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020