Stuart Stevens says he’s worked on five Republican presidential campaigns (we can guess a couple) but he’s also the author of a Never-Trump book, so he’s actively rooting against President Trump in the upcoming debates. His hot take Monday is that Trump couldn’t pass a drug test for the debate because he’s on “the mother of all performance-enhancing drugs.”

Trump couldn’t pass a drug test for the next debate. He’s on steroids, the mother of all performance enhancing drugs. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 5, 2020

You do know that Dexamethasone is not an anabolic steroid? Right? https://t.co/jAo88e8Neq — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 5, 2020

Uh, dexamethasone is a corticosteroid, not an anabolic steroid. It had no performance enhancing capabilities. Fuuuk. https://t.co/dR7DWTeJMC — Dr. Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 5, 2020

FYI, corticosteroids are not anabolic steroids. The former treat inflammation, which is why they're often used in asthma inhalers. The latter are synthetic versions of male sex hormones, and are generally banned in sports as performance enhancers. Just so we're all clear. https://t.co/iGyptaWpXv — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) October 5, 2020

*snorts Flonase* *tries bench pressing 300 pounds* *gets crushed by weights and dies* https://t.co/klcHuqcbOY — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) October 6, 2020

Christ Almighty. You don't have to have an MD, DO, PharmD, or PhD to know that steroids aren't all the same. https://t.co/sYCKpqxayB pic.twitter.com/NlomLWKqZL — tmi3rd (@tmi3rd) October 6, 2020

You’re aware Google exists, right? You can look up the drugs he’s taking. https://t.co/oEHKEFdoQw — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 5, 2020

Somebody might want to tell the top consultant who ran Mitt Romney's failed 2012 campaign that prescription steroids are immunosuppressants, not magical concoctions used by weightlifters to get jacked. https://t.co/jVS99gji7X — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2020

This is just embarrassing. https://t.co/LzczICPoxK — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2020

He's not on anabolic steroids. He's on corticosteroids. Anyone who has ever taken prednisone in a 6-day Medrol pill pack has had something similar. So just stop it. https://t.co/B4qq03ouGq — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 5, 2020

I'll take "Statements that display my ignorance of general knowledge" for $600, Alex. https://t.co/DT6tGNO8tC — Tony (@justtjb) October 5, 2020

Do these people think that steroids used to suppress a cough are anabolic steroids? https://t.co/5FQgISzefb — JAC (@michcusejac5) October 6, 2020

When you thought you dunked but you didn't https://t.co/pnt3TtQTeA — Chris Carlen (@ChrisCarlen1) October 5, 2020

The ignorance of the political class is just astonishing. These people consider themselves your intellectual and moral betters. https://t.co/V1rtcZy77R — DB Lloyd (@db_lloyd) October 5, 2020

Ok, come clean. You don't know what "steroids" are, do you? https://t.co/rQCymdOLjC — Wbond (@MrWBond) October 5, 2020

My man thinks POTUS is on *anabolic* steroids. The left is so enthusiastic about getting owned they do it themselves. https://t.co/p9avPvJTOF — Peevish Primate (@PeevishPrimate) October 5, 2020

Stevens couldn’t pass a TDS test in one tweet.

