Stuart Stevens says he’s worked on five Republican presidential campaigns (we can guess a couple) but he’s also the author of a Never-Trump book, so he’s actively rooting against President Trump in the upcoming debates. His hot take Monday is that Trump couldn’t pass a drug test for the debate because he’s on “the mother of all performance-enhancing drugs.”

Trending

Stevens couldn’t pass a TDS test in one tweet.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debateDonald Trumpdrug testperformance enhancerssteroidsStuart Stevens