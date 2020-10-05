CBS News’ Mark Knoller, one of the very few remaining journalists you can count on to simply recount what was said or done, reported Monday that President Trump’s doctor denied he had “bullied” his medical team over his care or his discharge. We wonder who asked that question.

Dr Conley denies the President has bullied his medical team over his care or discharge. “He has never once pushed us to do anything beyond safe and reasonable practice,” said Conley. pic.twitter.com/RDO3L1c2Jn — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2020

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs adds that when Trump’s medical team was asked if anyone recommended against him returning to the White House to quarantine there, the doctors all shook their heads “no” — “But not very vigorously.”

When we asked if anyone on medical team recommended against taking Trump back to the White House each one of the doctors shook their head “no.” But not very vigorously. https://t.co/OM6zncWWyY — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020

we are fortunate to have you measuring and reporting on the duration and intensity of headshake vigor — Razor (@hale_razor) October 5, 2020

re: my last comment, can you please report on the level of sarcasm — Razor (@hale_razor) October 5, 2020

Definitely on the mid to high 8 sarcasm vigor scale — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) October 5, 2020

Anyone I need a reminder of why people think the media is ther enemy, there's always a fresh one readily available. — Ben OSullivan (@MargerineMagpie) October 5, 2020

So they said NO — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 5, 2020

“They didn’t strenuously deny it!!!!” — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 5, 2020

jOuRnAlIsM!! — RaMpAgE rEbEkAh (@RichBeeker) October 5, 2020

PHYSICIANS MUST MAINTAIN HEIGHTENED LEVELS OF ENTHUSIASM WHILE TREATING INFECTIOUS PANDEMICS. — D.W.Robinson – Vendetta Shakespeare of TWlTTER (@_DWRobinson) October 5, 2020

I'm looking for the "Vigorous" meter online but can't find it. Can you help out a fellow tweeter and point me to it please? — DW (@vfx_dude) October 5, 2020

Bloomberg should build a 'nod-o-meter' to measure positive and negative head shaking. I think the doctors were only moderately nodding. Definitely not vigorously. pic.twitter.com/laBgYtDNvW — @amuse (@amuse) October 5, 2020

I use the Miyagi scale pic.twitter.com/kY9Uf7TUJW — CNF (@ClemondNFlinch) October 5, 2020

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Paw Paw x 5 Jim (@ImJimR87) October 5, 2020

Lol. They answered your question. — Josh (@audrum1) October 5, 2020

I love the smell of Pulitzer in the morning — Fester Bestertester (@FesterBesterte3) October 5, 2020

SCOOP: Jennifer is unhappy with the vigor level. — Kyle Saunders (@kylesaunderswv) October 5, 2020

What normal person would think the speed with which another shakes their head when answering a question is noteworthy? The answer is no normal person would. A person with TDS absolutely would! — Jess Woodard (@trueJessWoodard) October 5, 2020

Reporters now interpret the vigor of doctors’ head motions? Fascinating — Ben Janacek (@Ben_Janacek) October 5, 2020

That's some super duper reporting there – I was wondering to what degree they shook their heads. — Lars Kerch 🇺🇸 (@LarsKerch) October 5, 2020

They didn't shake their heads hard enough so we don't believe them….political media proving again that they're a joke… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) October 5, 2020

So says the head shaking vigor monitor !!! — John Mellor (@MediaClash) October 5, 2020

I thought this was satire at first. — Deus ex Magical Girl (@DGDDavidson) October 5, 2020

🤡🤡🤡 this is you typing this craziness. — Robin (@RBH0131) October 5, 2020

I had to do a double take to see if this was Jennifer Rubin. Yikes. — Mr. Landman (@Bender3352) October 5, 2020

Related: