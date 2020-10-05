CBS News’ Mark Knoller, one of the very few remaining journalists you can count on to simply recount what was said or done, reported Monday that President Trump’s doctor denied he had “bullied” his medical team over his care or his discharge. We wonder who asked that question.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs adds that when Trump’s medical team was asked if anyone recommended against him returning to the White House to quarantine there, the doctors all shook their heads “no” — “But not very vigorously.”

