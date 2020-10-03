We’re using the word “squash” in our headline because that’s what it looks like to us, although other verbs might be a better fit. Regardless, here are two angles of Portland “protesters” trying to interfere with a motorcycle cop’s traffic stop. It looks like the driver took advantage of the chaos to make a run for it, which led the protesters into their animal reflex, which is jumping in front of moving vehicles.

There are two videos; the second has the better angle. And check out the protester with the shield.

We still can’t figure out what it is in their brains that compels them to hang out in the street at night for months. Is this really about Black Lives Matter?

